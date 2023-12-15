The 13th Golden Bauhinia Award was announced in Hong Kong，OKG Becomes the First Web3 Enterprise to Win the Award

Beijing, China, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 15, the award ceremony for the "13th Hong Kong International Financial Forum and China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards" was successfully held in Hong Kong. OKG Technology Holdings Limited ( 1499.HK ), a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was awarded the "Most Influential Listed Company in Brand" prize, making it the first Web3 enterprise to receive the Golden Bauhinia Award.

The Hong Kong International Financial Forum and China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards are an annual important selection event jointly organized by the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, the Beijing Listed Companies Association, and other heavyweight institutions. It has become a high-level dialogue platform for gathering domestic and international political and business leaders, authoritative experts, and scholars in the financial field to discuss China's economic development and global investment opportunities, serving as a benchmark for observing China's capital market and listed companies at home and abroad.

It is reported that, given the Hong Kong SAR government's active promotion of Web3 technology development and the continuous introduction of policies conducive to industry-standard development, Hong Kong has become a gathering place for Web3 enterprises, service providers, and entrepreneurs. This year's Golden Bauhinia Awards began to pay attention to the Web3 industry, and OKG, with its outstanding strength.

OKG Technology Holdings Limited (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “OKG”, stock code: 1499.HK) is a listed company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company is dedicated to building the world’s leading blockchain technology enterprise, to reshape the future with technology.

Through the R&D of blockchain, big data and AI technology applications, OKG provides one-stop Web 3 data analysis platform (blockchain explorer), a one-stop investigation and traceability platform (Chaintelligence), on-chain security & compliance solution (Onchain AML), and powerful OpenAPI service to help the industry develop positively. In addition, OKG also provides virtual asset trust and custody services, and operates proprietary trading in virtual assets business. In Hong Kong, OKG is registered as a trust company with a trust or company service provider (TCSP) license, and holds a money lender license.

According to the official information, OKG, has been committed to the R&D and commercialization of blockchain technology since its establishment in 2013. As one of China’s earliest blockchain enterprises, it has grown into a leading global blockchain technology and service provider, with businesses covering more than 180 countries and regions, serving 80 million users worldwide currently.

"Hong Kong missed the dividends of Web1 and Web2, so we don't want to miss Web3." As Liang Hanjing, the head of financial technology at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Investment Promotion Agency, said, since the release of the "Policy Statement on the Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong" by the Hong Kong SAR government on October 31, 2022, the government has shown its determination to develop virtual assets and the Web3 industry and has successively introduced a series of supportive and regulatory policies.

It is worth mentioning that, as an international financial center, Hong Kong's development of Web3 mainly revolves around the innovation and development of financial technology. However, Web3 has not been emphasized by the mainstream of Hong Kong for a long time, coupled with the gap in the understanding and awareness of virtual assets and Web3 technology in various sectors. In addition, there are still unscrupulous individuals using virtual assets as tools for fraud, money laundering, and other crimes, harming the interests of investors and affecting the healthy development of the industry.

The Hong Kong SAR government and relevant regulatory agencies, while bringing virtual assets under regulation, also realized the importance of "using technology to regulate technology." For example, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission particularly emphasizes the importance of blockchain analysis tools in the "Continued Supervision of Virtual Asset Trading and Activities" section of the "Circular to Licensed Corporations, Virtual Asset Services Providers Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, and Connected Entities Related to Virtual Asset Trading and Activities" published on its official website on November 14.

As a globally renowned Hong Kong-listed company that focuses on blockchain big data and continuously monitors RegTech, OKG has always insisted on empowering business innovation with technology and leveraging data to drive industry development. As of now, OKG has built a Web3 one-stop data analysis platform, covering over 1000 TB fully analytic data, comprehensive analysis of 50+ public chain, and a label library of 5 billion address label libraries. It serves various ecological roles, including digital asset trading service providers, investment institutions, application developers, and more. The corresponding analysis tools can be used by universities, media, research institutions, consulting firms, and government think tanks.

Specifically, as the latest AML technology in the digital finance space, the Onchain AML technology solution of OKLink (subsidiary of OKG) plays an essential role in achieving AML compliance. Among them, KYA, KYT, and other advanced technology tools can effectively identify high-risk transactions and suspicious behaviors in virtual asset transactions and provide real-time alerts and monitoring services to help financial institutions quickly meet AML compliance requirements. Like the most advanced OKLink Onchain AML solution, which is currently known in the industry, it can achieve five dimensions of suspicious transactions, black addresses, black address associates, high-risk identities and entity risks to scan the chain non-contract addresses in all aspects of risk.

"We are very honored to be the representative Web3 enterprise to receive the Golden Bauhinia Award, which is an affirmation of the company's past business and products." The person in charge of OKG said when accepting the award. Web3 is an important field for the future development of financial technology in Hong Kong. OKG will pay attention to the innovation and application of regulatory and compliance technology, hoping to use perfect technology to help Hong Kong's virtual asset compliance and secure development and provide professional security and compliance advice for the innovation of financial technology in Hong Kong.

