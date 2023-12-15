Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 551

December 15th, 2023





MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 916 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 11.500 shares, corresponding to 0,63 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017, and Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen is the Chairman of the board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2019.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment