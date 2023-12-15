Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Expanding Population & Globalization Necessitates Investments, Propelling Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sewage Treatment Facilities - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sewage Treatment Facilities estimated at US$130.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$121.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Industrial segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





Researchers and experts have turned to sewage analysis as a crucial tool in monitoring COVID-19 contamination. This report sheds light on the growing importance of wastewater surveillance, showcasing how researchers worldwide have utilized sewage analysis to track and understand the prevalence of the virus.

Highlighted in the report are notable developments, including the collaboration between UK and Indian researchers to develop a new sensor for COVID-19 detection in wastewater. Additionally, the competitive landscape of sewage treatment facilities is explored, offering insights into key competitors' market share in 2022 and their market presence categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

The report delves into the pivotal role of sewage treatment facilities in wastewater treatment, covering sewage generation and collection, sewage characteristics, treatment processes, sewerage systems, and select sewage treatment technologies. It provides a global market outlook, with developing economies at the forefront of future growth opportunities in the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Sewage Treatment Facilities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 585 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $130.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $221.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Sewage Discharge Volumes, Scarce Resources and Need for Clean Water to Drive Need for Sewage Treatment Facilities

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America & Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Expanding Population & Globalization Necessitates Investments into Sewage Treatment Facilities, Propelling Market Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

As Urban Population Expands, Demand for Sewage Treatment Facilities Poised to Grow

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Pressure from Governments & Stringent Regulatory Landscape Contribute to Rising Investments in Sewage Treatment Facilities

Threat of Micropollutants & Limitations of Conventional Wastewater Treatments Drive Focus onto Advanced Sewage Treatment Technologies

Advanced Treatment to Remove Micro-Pollutants

Increase in Industrial Activities Shifts Focus onto Effective Sewage Treatment Facilities

Low Level of Wastewater Treatment Services in Low-Income Economies: A Major Hurdle

% of Wastewater Treatment in Select Asia-Pacific Countries

Growing Threat of Waterborne Diseases through Sewage Discharges Enhances Importance of Sewage Treatment Plants

Medical Sewage Wastewater Treatment: Vital to Reduce Risk of Infections & Illnesses

Innovative Sewage Waste Management Technologies

Key Challenges Confronting Sewage Treatment Plants

