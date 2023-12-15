United States Zuranolone (SAGE-217) Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 and 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States SAGE-217 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about SAGE-217 for Postpartum depression (PPD) in the United States. A detailed picture of the SAGE-217 for PPD in the United States for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the SAGE-217 for PPD. T

he report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the SAGE-217 market forecast analysis for PPD in the US, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PPD.

Drug Summary

Zuranolone (SAGE-217) is an investigational, oral, novel medicine in development for postpartum depression (PPD). It is given once daily, a 2-week therapy neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) specifically designed to relieve several depression disorders, including PPD, major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatment-resistant depression.

The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain, and the central nervous system (CNS) significantly regulates CNS function. SAGE-217 has been optimized for selectivity to synaptic and extrasynaptic type A g-aminobutyric acid (GABAA) receptors and a pharmacokinetic profile for daily oral dosing.

SAGE-217 Analytical Perspective



In-depth SAGE-217 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of SAGE-217 for postpartum depression (PPD) in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

SAGE-217 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of SAGE-217 for PPD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for postpartum depression (PPD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence SAGE-217 dominance.

Other emerging products for PPD are expected to give tough market competition to SAGE-217 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of SAGE-217 in PPD.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of SAGE-217 from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the SAGE-217 in PPD.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of SAGE-217?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to SAGE-217 in postpartum depression (PPD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the SAGE-217 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to SAGE-217 for PPD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of SAGE-217 for PPD?

What are the forecasted sales of SAGE-217 in the United States?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to SAGE-217 for PPD?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PPD?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. SAGE-217 Overview in PPD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. SAGE-217 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of SAGE-217 in PPD

5.2. The United States Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of SAGE-217 in the United States for PPD



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



