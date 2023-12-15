Aki Network Announces Series A Funding Led by a Top Japanese VC and MARBLEX, Revealing Token Utilities and Airdrop Plan

Panama City, Panama, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aki Network, Web3’s largest data-driven influencer network, announces its Series A funding led by an undisclosed top Japanese venture capital and MARBLEX. Investors also include Puzzle Ventures and individual entrepreneurs in Japan. This is Aki Network’s second fundraising this year, valuing the decentralized data network at US$50 million.

“We believe Aki Network’s unique role as the connector between Japan and the global crypto space,” commented by the Japanese VC, “is highly instrumental to Aki Network’s mission - accelerate Web3’s next billion adoptions through data and attention. We see substantial synergies between Aki Network and our top portfolio companies in Japan and globally, including layer 1 blockchains and licensed exchanges.”

MARBLEX is South Korea’s leading Web3 gaming platform, whose parent company, Netmarble Corp., is the country’s leading mobile game publisher/developer with blockbuster titles like Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and more. A strategic partnership with MARBLEX will surely facilitate Aki Network’s expansion in the Korean Web3 market, while providing Korean projects reliable access to the Japanese market.



Aki Network recently disclosed its native $AKI token utilities, emphasizing on exclusive user privileges.

● $AKI tokens will grant users early access to the most rewarding campaigns with limited rewards;

● Increase holders’ win odds in competitive reward raffles;

● Significant token holders may also be invited to Aki’s community jury panel to decide on important matters of the project.



Other utilities of $AKI entail payment to Aki Network services, participation in Aki’s influencer incubation program, and more coming.



With Series A funding, Aki Network fortifies its unparalleled leadership in Japan’s web3 marketing with over 400,000 social users and 22,000+ influencers and promoters. $AKI token demand is expected to substantially grow as more projects join Aki’s ecosystem.



According to Aki Network, the protocol is planning multiple rounds of $AKI token airdrops to empower eligible users. The more users participate in Aki Network campaigns, the more likely they will receive the initial token airdrop. Aki Network users may check their eligibility on the official website: https://akiprotocol.io/



Aki Network’s partners and investors include Gas Hero (STPEN’s newly launched game), the Michael Jackson Foundation, Alchemy Pay, Mask Network, CoinPost, Kudasai JP, The Crypto Times, GuildQB, EthSign, CyberConnect, Phaver, Unemeta, Fusionist, zkSync, Aptos, Sui, IntMax, MyShell, Space Nation, Carry Protocol, Mahjong Meta, and more.



