ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 DECEMBER 2023 AT 4.00 P.M. EEST

Change to the scheduled date of Enento Group's Annual General Meeting in 2024

In the stock exchange release published on 25 September 2023, Enento Group announced that its Annual General Meeting was initially planned for 26 March 2024. The company has now decided to change this date, and the Annual General Meeting is currently scheduled to take place on Monday, 25 March 2024.

The Board of Directors will issue the official notice to convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 399 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.