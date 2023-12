Kvika banki hf. - Financial Calendar 2024

Kvika will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2024:

Event Date Time Q4 2023 Results 15 February 2024 Thursday Annual General Meeting 2024 21 March 2024 Thursday Q1 2024 Results 2 May 2024 Thursday Q2 2024 Results 15 August 2024 Thursday Q3 2024Results 31 Ocktober 2024 Thursday Q4 2024 Results 15 February 2025 Thursday

All dates are subject to changes.