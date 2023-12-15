Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends, Report By 2032

Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in inflammatory bowel disease market is expected to expand at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.



The rising prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease is expected to supplement the growth of the inflammatory bowel disease industry in the upcoming years. North America dominates the global market market.

The inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market is quickly changing as a result of artificial intelligence (AI). In a variety of ways, AI-powered technologies have the potential to enhance the detection, treatment, and management of IBD. Furthermore, AI is being used to develop novel devices for monitoring and managing IBD. AI-powered apps, for example, can be utilized to monitor patient symptoms, medication adherence, and various other important parameters. This data is then applicable to identify patients who are likely to experience flare-ups or other consequences.

Download Sample Copy for Better Understanding @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3355

Key Insights:

By Technology, the machine learning segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR fastest during the projected period.

By End User, the consumer healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By IBD Type, the ulcerative colitis segment had the largest market share.

By Application, the diagnosis segment has held the biggest revenue share in 2022.

Growth Factors

The rising prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease is expected to supplement the growth of inflammatory bowel disease industry in the upcoming years. Computer-aided image assessment has the potential to improve the way of interpreting diagnostic imaging to determine disease activity. As a result, the use of AI-assisted imagery is projected to grow as technology advances.

Deployment of artificial intelligence can help healthcare systems reduce costs by optimizing resource allocation, reducing unnecessary tests, and preventing hospital readmissions. Additionally, AI can integrate and analyze vast amounts of diverse healthcare data, enabling better insights and decision-making. Certainly, these growth factors are observed to promote the market's growth during the forecast period.

You can further customize the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/3355

Report Highlights:

By Technology, the computer vision segment is expected to witness a remarkable rate of growth during the forecast period. AI-powered computer vision can provide consistent results, reducing interobserver variability in diagnosis. Computer vision is capable of processing a large number of images quickly, helping doctors with accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.



the computer vision segment is expected to witness a remarkable rate of growth during the forecast period. AI-powered computer vision can provide consistent results, reducing interobserver variability in diagnosis. Computer vision is capable of processing a large number of images quickly, helping doctors with accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. By IBD type, the Crohn's disease segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate over the projected period. AI is being utilized for developing new CD diagnostic tools, like AI-powered devices that can analyze endoscopic pictures to detect inflammation and other symptoms of disease activity. This can help to enhance diagnosis accuracy and efficiency. AI is also being used to create new CD treatment planning tools. AI-powered systems, for example, can be used to analyze massive quantities of patient data, such as medical history, treatment history, and genetic makeup, in order to uncover patterns and relationships. This data can then be utilized to develop personalized treatment regimens that are suited to each patient's specific needs.



the Crohn's disease segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate over the projected period. AI is being utilized for developing new CD diagnostic tools, like AI-powered devices that can analyze endoscopic pictures to detect inflammation and other symptoms of disease activity. This can help to enhance diagnosis accuracy and efficiency. AI is also being used to create new CD treatment planning tools. AI-powered systems, for example, can be used to analyze massive quantities of patient data, such as medical history, treatment history, and genetic makeup, in order to uncover patterns and relationships. This data can then be utilized to develop personalized treatment regimens that are suited to each patient's specific needs. By Application, the monitoring segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. AI can better assess disease activity in IBD patients by using medical data. In a study of 187 UC patients, a proprietary ML algorithm, referred to as a computer-aided diagnostic (CAD) tool, was used as input to detect chronic histological inflammation and disease activity using endocytoscopy images. AI models can use a variety of data sources, such as electronic health records, patient-reported outcomes, as well as genetic information, to forecast disease progression, treatment response, and probable consequences in IBD patients. This data can assist clinicians in personalising treatment programmes and optimising patient management tactics.



On the other hand, the prognosis segment is observed to witness a notable rate of growth during the forecast period. Several ML techniques have been shown to improve the prognosis of IBD patients. To begin, an RF model was built from the longitudinal electronic medical records of 20,368 IBD patients to predict IBD-related hospitalization and corticosteroid use. This model predicted the number of IBD-related hospitalizations and outpatient corticosteroid prescriptions using IBD-related patient data such as age and longitudinal laboratory data such as serum albumin, CRP, and CBC levels.



By End-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to generate a significant revenue throughout the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies often have significant financial resources and access to top-tier scientists, researchers and data analysts, enabling them to develop and deploy advanced technologies for IBD research.



Regional Snapshot

North America carries a dominating share of artificial intelligence in inflammatory bowel disease market owing to the rising cases of IBD in the region and rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Over 700,000 Americans have IBD, according to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. North American healthcare providers are rapidly implementing AI-powered technologies to improve care quality and efficiency.

The United States is North America's largest market for AI in IBD. IBM has created Watson for IBD in the United States, an AI-powered system that can analyse enormous amounts of patient data to uncover patterns and relationships. This information can then be used to develop personalized treatment plans for patients with IBD. Furthermore, in 2022, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco developed an AI-powered system that can predict the risk of relapse in patients with Crohn's disease. The system was able to predict relapse with an accuracy of 80%.

Europe is observed to witness a significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period. A number of factors are driving market expansion, including the rising incidence of IBD in Europe, the increased desire for personalized treatment, and the region's expanding usage of AI in healthcare. In the United Kingdom, the company Huma developed a patient-facing app that employs artificial intelligence to detect and monitor symptoms, adherence to medications, and other important variables in IBD patients. This data can then be used to identify patients who are likely to experience flare-ups or other consequences. Furthermore, Google AI is collaborating with a number of European healthcare organizations to create AI-powered treatments for IBD. Google AI, for example, is collaborating with the University of Cambridge to create an AI-powered system to increase the accuracy of IBD diagnosis.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at

sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Scope of

Report Coverage Details Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Report Coverage Global Revenue Forecast, Growth Factors, and Trends, Competitive Landscape, Country wise Analysis and SWOT Analysis Segments Covered By Technology, By End-User, By IBD Type, and By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Market Dynamics

Driver

Technological advancements



The advancement of technology and the use of AI in cancer diagnostics drive the expansion of the healthcare industry. The artificial tools require low-cost diagnostic processes and quick detection data reporting, this element is observed to promote the adoption of AI-systems in the healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, government spending on healthcare technology drives the expansion of the healthcare fields in emerging nations.



Restraint

Ethical concerns



One downside of AI in healthcare is the possibility of ethical and privacy issues. In healthcare, AI systems rely extensively on patient data, particularly sensitive medical information. It is critical that this data is collected, stored, and used in a secure and privacy-conscious manner. Patient privacy, data confidentiality, and limiting unauthorized access to personal health information are all important factors.



Opportunity

Integration of image identification

AI image identification methods for endoscopy, pathology, and cross-sectional imaging will be applied in IBD applications in the near future. AI can analyze medical imaging data, such as endoscopy or MRI scans, to detect subtle changes in the intestines that may indicate the onset or progression of IBD. Early detection can lead to more timely and effective treatments. AI can continuously monitor and track the progression of IBD in patients, providing real-time data to healthcare providers and altering them to any significant changes.



Related Reports:



AI in Medical Coding Market : The global AI in medical coding market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 7.15 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



: The global size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 7.15 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Predictive Disease Analytics Market : The global predictive disease analytics market size reached USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 14.09 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032.



: The global size reached USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 14.09 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032. Additive Manufacturing Market : The global additive manufacturing market size was evaluated at USD 15 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 95.62 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032.





: The global size was evaluated at USD 15 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 95.62 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biopharmaceutical Market: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in biopharmaceutical market size was estimated at USD 0.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 14.07 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 32.3% from 2023 to 2032.





The global size was estimated at USD 0.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 14.07 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 32.3% from 2023 to 2032. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in animal health market size was estimated at USD 0.99 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 5.76 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



Market Key Players:

IBM

Google AI

Microsoft

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Philips Healthcare

Nuance Communications

Zebra Technologies

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Olympus



Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

By End-User

Consumer Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research And Development Sector



By IBD Type

Crohn’s Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

By Application

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment

Monitoring

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3355

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter