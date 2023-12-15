Specialty Fats and Oils Market Growth worth USD 23.7 billion, Growing at a 5.9% CAGR by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global specialty fats & oils market was worth US$ 13.3 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 5.9% is predicted between 2022 and 2031. The global specialty fats and oils market is expected to reach US$ 23.7 billion by 2031.

Moisturizing, anti-irritant, and protective properties are among the many benefits of specialty fats and oils used in cosmetics. Their performance and sensory attributes make them great for haircare, skincare, and personal care. Specialty fats enhance product innovation and oils as they provide unique textures, improve spreadability, and enhance skin feel.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24134

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Key Players

Research and development are significant investments among most firms, primarily to develop healthy products in compliance with government regulations. Leading players have adopted strategies such as expansion into new regions and mergers & acquisitions.

ICU Medical Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Baxter International

BD

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun SE

Insulet Corporation

Oils and fats with special properties are used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals for their health benefits. A capsule, tablet, or other dosage form can enhance bioavailability and deliver active ingredients more effectively.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, the specialty oils segment represented more than 50% of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to represent the most lucrative market through 2031.

Based on applications, specialty fats and oils are expected to drive market demand for processed foods.

In terms of form, semi-solid specialty fats and oils will drive demand over the next few years.

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Growth Drivers

Specialty fats and oils, like omega-3 fatty acids and plant-based alternatives, are gaining popularity because consumers want healthier and more functional food options. A growing awareness of health and wellness has driven the development of specialty oils and fats with functional properties, such as those that can help manage weight and heart health.

The number of consumers seeking natural, minimally processed products with clean labels is increasing. Therefore, avocado, coconut, and olive oil are popular natural fats and oils. The development of new products and formulations requiring special fats and oils for nutritional and functional purposes is the result of food research and development.

Global population growth and urbanization are making it easier to use specialty fats and oils in processed foods. The increasing demand for specialty fats and oils with specific health-enhancing properties is fueled by the growing market for functional foods and nutraceuticals. A lot of vegans and vegetarians are switching to plant-based diets, so plant-derived specialty oils and fats are in demand.

With the advancement of processing technologies, specialists can develop oils and fats with improved properties and nutritional profiles, which is contributing to the market's growth. Specialty fats and oils are influenced by regulations about food ingredients and labeling, as well as sustainability considerations.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=24134

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific is expected to be in high demand for specialty fats and oils in the coming years. Processed food consumption is expected to increase in the coming years. In Asia-Pacific, dietary habits are changing towards convenience and processed foods as the population urbanizes and incomes rise. The production of these products often uses specialty fats and oils.

Oils and fats derived from specialty sources have gained popularity in countries like India, China, and Southeast Asian nations as the food processing industry grows. Food products made with these ingredients include confectionery, baked goods, and snacks. Increasing health awareness has led to an increase in the popularity of healthy food options. In addition to omega-3 fatty acids, trans-fat-reduced oils may also be in high demand.

Regulatory changes relating to specific types of fats and oils can significantly impact the market and the price of these products. Regulatory restrictions that promote healthier alternatives or restrict the use of particular ingredients can have an impact on the demand for specialty fats and oils. The food industry is continually developing new products with improved functionalities, including new specialty fats and oils that can increase market demand because of ongoing innovations in the industry.

Key Developments

In February 2023, Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn Bhd (ISF) was added to CIMB Bank Bhd's sustainability-linked treasury program. A Japanese and foreign multinational corporation (MNC) is the first to participate in the program in Malaysia. The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ISF, one of the largest processors and marketers of edible oils in the world.

In July 2023, AAK (Edison, NJ) demonstrated its plant-based fat and oil ingredient portfolio at the Chicago 2023 IFT FIRST Food Expo, booth S1123, on July 16-19, 2023. Samples of the company's plant-based fats and oils were distributed to demonstrate how they could be used in food preparation.

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Specialty Oils

Corn Oil

Sunflower Oil

Soybean Oil

Palm Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Coconut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Specialty Fats

Cocoa Butter Substitute

Cocoa Butter Equivalent

Cocoa Butter Replacers

Synthetic Cocoa Butter Fat

Human Milk Fat Substitute

Butter Oil Substitute

By Application

Chocolate & Confectionery

Bakery

Processed Food

Diary

Cosmetics

Baby Food

By Form

Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=24134<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Snail Beauty Products Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Lip Oil Market - The global lip oil market is expected to reach US$ 862.6 Mn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com