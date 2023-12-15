PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together, the "Companies") announce that they have published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in relation to offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £60 million (before issue costs) (the "Offers") as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Albion Development VCT PLC £14.50 million Albion Enterprise VCT PLC £15.75 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC £11.75 million Crown Place VCT PLC £7.50 million Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC £10.50 million

The Offers will open on 2 January 2024 and are expected to close no later than 30 September 2024 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Each of the Companies has entered into an offer agreement relating to the Offers with the Companies’ investment manager Albion Capital Group LLP (“Albion”), pursuant to which Albion will receive a fee of 3 per cent. of the gross proceeds of the Offers and out of which Albion will pay the costs of the Offers, as detailed in the Prospectus. Albion is a related party of each of the Companies under the Listing Rules, and therefore entering into the offer agreement is a transaction to which Listing Rule 11.1.10 applies.

A downloadable version of the Prospectus will be available from www.albion.capital.

Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

15 December 2023