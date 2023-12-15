Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Form (Shredded Tire, Whole Tire), by Application (Energy Recovery, Material Recovery, Chemical Processes), by Recycling Method (Mechanical Shredding, Pyrolysis, Cement Kiln Co-Processing, Gasification), by Tire Type (Passenger Car Tires, Light Commercial Vehicle Tires, Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tires, Off-road Vehicle Tires, Other), by End-use (Cement Industry, Pulp and Paper Industry, Utility and Power Generation, Industrial Boilers, Steel Manufacturing, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global tire derived fuel (TDF) market was valued at US$395.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Stringent environmental regulations mandating the responsible disposal of end-of-life tires drive the adoption of tire-derived fuel. Countries, such as the United States and Canada, enforce regulations that limit tire disposal in landfills, pushing industries to explore alternative methods. TDF, being a recognized and accepted practice, aligns with these regulations by offering an environmentally sound solution for tire disposal. Compliance with such regulations ensures that tires are managed in an environmentally friendly manner, contributing to the growth of the TDF market.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had multifaceted impacts on the tire-derived fuel (TDF) market, influencing various aspects of the industry from supply chains to market demand such as the tire recycling industry, including tire-derived fuel production, faced disruptions in supply chains during the initial phases of the pandemic. Lockdowns, restrictions, and disruptions in transportation led to challenges in collecting and transporting waste tires to tire-derived fuel facilities. This impacted the overall availability of raw materials, affecting the production capacity of tire-derived fuel plants.

The pandemic resulted in significant fluctuations in energy demand, impacting industries that utilize tire-derived fuel for energy generation. Sectors such as cement manufacturing, where tire-derived fuel is used as an alternative fuel, experienced varying levels of production and demand, directly influencing the market for tire derived fuel. The economic downturn in some industries may have led to a temporary reduction in the adoption of tire-derived fuel as an energy source. While the pandemic underscored the importance of resilient waste management systems, regulatory priorities in some regions shifted towards immediate public health concerns. This could have resulted in delays or adjustments to regulations related to waste tire management and tire-derived fuel usage. Regulatory uncertainty or changes may have influenced the strategic decisions of tire-derived fuel producers and consumers.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 413-page report provides 152 tables and 202 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global tire derived fuel (TDF) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Tire Derived Fuel (TDF). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including market value, market volume, form, application, recycling method, tire type, and end-use and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing tire derived fuel (TDF) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The Abundance of Waste Tires Provides a Reliable and Consistent Feedstock for tire-derived fuel Production

The abundance of waste tires serves as a fundamental driver for the tire-derived fuel (TDF) market, providing a reliable and consistent feedstock for tire-derived fuel production, thus ensuring a stable supply for the market. One key aspect of this driver is the sheer volume of waste tires generated globally, creating a substantial resource pool for the production of tire-derived fuel. The continuous influx of used tires from various sources, including automotive and industrial sectors, ensures a consistent feedstock that can meet the demands of the tire-derived fuel market.

This abundance addresses concerns related to the availability and sustainability of feedstock for tire-derived fuel production. Unlike some renewable resources that may face fluctuations in supply, waste tires offer a steady stream of raw material for tire derived fuel, contributing to the market's stability. This reliability is crucial for industries relying on tire-derived fuel as an alternative fuel source, providing them with a consistent and predictable supply chain.

The Benefits of Tire-Derived Fuel in Terms of Waste Reduction, Energy Recovery, and Environmental Sustainability

The utilization of tire-derived fuel (TDF) offers a multitude of benefits, driving its increasing adoption and contributing to the expansion of the market. One key driver lies in the substantial reduction of waste associated with used tires. tire-derived fuel plays a pivotal role in waste reduction by repurposing discarded tires, which are otherwise challenging to dispose of effectively. As tire-derived fuel becomes an integral part of waste management strategies, industries and regulatory bodies are drawn to its capacity to mitigate the environmental impact of tire stockpiles and minimize the need for traditional landfill disposal methods.

In addition to waste reduction, tire-derived fuel 's contribution to energy recovery is a significant driver propelling its market expansion. tire-derived fuel serves as a valuable alternative fuel source in various industries, such as cement kilns, power generation, and industrial boilers. This dual functionality of waste reduction and energy recovery aligns with global efforts to transition towards renewable and sustainable energy solutions. Industries are increasingly recognizing the economic and environmental advantages of harnessing the energy content within waste tires through tire derived fuel, fostering its adoption and market growth.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Technological Advancements in Pyrolysis and Gasification

Substantial progress in pyrolysis and gasification technologies has significantly impacted the tire derived fuel (TDF) market, presenting a host of opportunities for industry stakeholders. Pyrolysis, the process of decomposing materials at high temperatures without oxygen, and gasification, the conversion of organic materials into a combustible gas, have witnessed ongoing advancements, transforming the landscape of waste tire recycling.

One notable opportunity lies in the heightened efficiency of tire-to-fuel conversion. As pyrolysis and gasification technologies become more sophisticated, the overall efficiency of the processes improves, ensuring a higher yield of fuel from each tire. This efficiency gain not only enhances the economic viability of tire-derived fuel production but also contributes to the reduction of waste tires, addressing environmental concerns associated with tire disposal.

Government Incentives, Subsidies, and Supportive Policies

The availability of government incentives, subsidies, and supportive policies represents a pivotal opportunity for the tire-derived fuel (TDF) market, acting as a catalyst for accelerated growth and market penetration. Governments worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of sustainable waste management practices and the utilization of alternative fuels like tire-derived fuel to address environmental concerns.

One significant opportunity lies in the potential financial benefits offered through government incentives and subsidies. Financial support for tire-derived fuel producers and users can include tax credits, grants, or subsidies that alleviate the economic burden of transitioning to or investing in tire-derived fuel technologies. This not only makes tire-derived fuel more economically attractive for businesses but also stimulates market demand by lowering the barriers to entry and fostering a competitive market landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the tire derived fuel (TDF) market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Beta Analytic Inc, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, MS Tire Recycling LLC, Reliable Tire Disposal, Remondis, Renelux Cyprus Ltd, ResourceCo Pty Ltd, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tire Stewardship Manitoba, Weibold, West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc,. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

04 July 2023, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has announced that it will be partnering with tire manufacturer Michelin to build a new TDF-to-energy plant in France. The plant is expected to be operational in 2025 and will have the capacity to process up to 100,000 tons of tire-derived fuel per year.

18 March 2023, Liberty Tire Recycling partners with Bridgestone Americas to establish a cutting-edge tire recycling facility in Arizona, USA. The plant seeks to recycle millions of tires each year, helping Bridgestone achieve its objective of creating a sustainable and circular economy for tires.

