Press release

15 December 2023, 17:30

Bengt Lejdström takes office as President and CEO of Sdiptech

Sdiptech’s AB (publ) Board of Directors has, as previously communicated, decided to appoint the current CFO Bengt Lejdström as President and CEO. The transition has now been decided to take place on 16 December 2023.

"Bengt has been an important part of establishing Sdiptech's strategy, which remains the same after the change of CEO. It is positive for Sdiptech that Bengt now can focus on the company's growth and organisation in the role as CEO. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would also like to thank departing CEO Jakob Holm for his impressive achievements in driving Sdiptech's development through these years", says Jan Samuelson, Chairman of the Board.

Bengt Lejdström will also retain the role of acting CFO, until the appointed new CFO, Susanna Zethelius, takes up her position in the spring of 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CEO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 15 December 2023 at 17:30 CET.

Attachment