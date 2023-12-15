Regimen Equity Partners’ portfolio company, Plastifab, completes strategic acquisition of MoldPro in New Hampshire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastifab Industries Inc. (“Plastifab”), a portfolio company of Regimen Equity Partners (“Regimen”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of MoldPro Inc. (“MoldPro”), a renowned injection molding business based in New Hampshire. This is Plastifab's second major expansion in the United States in less than 12 months, underscoring our commitment to growth and excellence in the plastics industry.



Located in Swanzey, New Hampshire, MoldPro is an industry leader in the regions it services and is well-known for its innovative and high-quality injection molding. Adding MoldPro to the Plastifab family is a meaningful step in Plastifab’s ongoing effort to diversify and enhance our service offerings. This move strengthens Plastifab as a comprehensive ‘Plastics Partner’ by expanding our market capabilities and reinforcing Plastifab’s footprint in the injection molding space.

We are especially grateful to Gary Barnard, the previous owner of MoldPro, for his trust and confidence in Plastifab. Gary's leadership and vision have been instrumental in establishing MoldPro as a reputable and trusted brand. Plastifab acknowledges his hard work and dedication; we are excited to build upon the strong foundation he has laid.

Ryan Antoniadis, Plastifab’s CEO, commented “As we welcome the talented team of MoldPro into the #Plastifam, we remain focused on our goal of providing unparalleled service and expanding our plastic capabilities to offer our customers a more comprehensive solution. This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our growing North American client base.”

About Plastifab Industries

Plastifab Industries, a leader in the plastics manufacturing industry, specializes in providing cutting-edge solutions in the field of plastic extrusion, injection, and secondary operations. With a commitment to Health and Safety, on time delivery, quality and customer service, Plastifab continues to expand its reach and capabilities, offering a diverse range of products and services to clients in North America and continues its journey in becoming a trusted ‘Plastic Partner’.

For more information about MoldPro or Plastifab, please contact George Karadis (GeorgeK@plastifab.ca).

About Regimen Equity Partners

Regimen is a private equity firm specializing in the ownership transition of small to mid-size Canadian organizations. By partnering with skilled executives, we transform profitable enterprises into industry leading players through strategic acquisitions and best management practices. Forming meaningful and lasting relationships, Regimen creates significant wealth over the long term through a multi-decade approach of measured and sustainable growth. Regimen has offices in Vancouver and Toronto. To learn more about Regimen Equity Partners, visit www.regimenpartners.com.

For additional information about Regimen, please contact Nancy Brown (nbrown@regimenpartners.com)