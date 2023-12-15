La-Z-Boy Of Davenport Is Inviting Quad Cities Area Homeowners To Check Out Its Lineup Of Recliners

Davenport, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor is offering a wide range of recliners in an even more staggering array of design and comfort options at its Davenport location in the Quad Cities area, Iowa.

Recliners are a must-have for all homeowners looking to complete the look of their living rooms or entertainment areas and add unmatched comfort to the cozy spaces. La-Z-Boy of Davenport currently offers over 200 recliners for purchase on its online store that are bound to match the needs and aesthetic preferences of Quad Cities area homeowners. Readers are urged to visit its website and browse through the store’s complete catalog of recliner offerings.

The store categorizes recliners into gliding recliners, high-leg recliners, rocking recliners, wall recliners, oversized recliners, and power lift chairs with accompanying pictures for each listing so that customers know exactly what to buy based on the type of recliner they are looking for. The Davenport store currently offers over 200 types of fabric options and nearly 130 leather options across its online listings. Customers can even narrow down listings based on the color of the fabric or leather, depending on the look they are going for to match their décor.

Other comfort options and features of interest include power reclining, manual reclining, power headrest, power lumbar, heat & massage, and gliders. With a price range that starts at $629 and goes all the way up to $2699, homeowners in Davenport and nearby areas are sure to find recliners that fit their tastes as well as budget. Customers can also narrow down selections based on other criteria such as seat width, dimensions such as overall height, overall width, and overall depth, and sitter height. Further customizations and categories include design styles, arm styles, and cushion types.

“If you have heard the La-Z-Boy name, then you are well aware that we are synonymous with comfort all over the country and the world,” says the spokesperson for the Davenport furniture store. “We have defined comfort since our inception in 1928 and we also know a thing or two about style. From microfiber fabric recliners to our legendary leather reclining chairs, you’re sure to find a style that’s perfect for your home.”

They continue, “For those looking for something traditional, we have the mission-style recliner. For modern decors, we offer our Designer Choice line of chairs including high-leg, rich velvet, and fabric reclining chairs in unexpected colors and prints. The choices are endless, and it is all available to browse through on our website or, better yet, our retail location in Davenport. We urge you to stop by today and pick up the perfect recliner for your home.”

La-Z-Boy of Davenport has been tremendously praised over the years for always delivering high-quality furniture with a touch of responsive and friendly customer service. The company’s Google Business Profile boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 from over 1,150 reviews from Quad Cities homeowners who thank the knowledge and guidance of its staff, the creative interior design services, and affordable pricing across its portfolio.

A recent review praising the staff and service says, “We will definitely be repeat customers. Our sales rep. Aaron answered all of our questions. If it was something he did not know off hand, he promptly found a response. And when our furniture was delivered, they even moved the old outside for us. The delivery guys gave us tips about our new items from wrinkles in the leather, and papers to keep. Great experience all the way around.”

La-Z-Boy also offers financing for customers with no-interest options for 12 months applicable to both online and in-store purchases. A simple online calculator helps customers estimate their monthly payments that can be made online or by mail. Buyers can access their accounts 24/7 and make payments, view their balance, update account info, or schedule up to the next 12 payments.

Readers can find out more about La-Z-Boy Davenport by visiting its website or contacting the store at (563) 355-7801 to inquire about its range of recliners and other furniture offerings.

