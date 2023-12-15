Sunrise Real Estate Corp - Brooklyn Property Management Expands Services To Bushwick, NY

Brooklyn, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn, New York -

Sunrise Real Estate Corp, a company providing professional property management services in Brooklyn, has announced its expansion to Bushwick, NY.

The company offers fully customized property management solutions and a personalized service for landlords’ real estate needs. It already manages many properties in and around Brooklyn, bringing its years of experience in the industry to property owners with significant assets in the city and nearby areas including Greenpoint, Park Slope, Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Williamsburg, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn Heights, Windsor Terrace, Crown Heights, and, now, Bushwick.

The property management services offered by Sunrise Real Estate include superintendent services, tenant interaction, and full building management. The company’s services are 100% customizable allowing landlords to pick and choose certain aspects of the day-to-day management or sit back and be completely passive property owners. From managing the association to handling issues related to the common elements, property owners can trust Sunrise Real Estate and its army of superintendents and repairmen to handle any challenge and emergency with ease.

“We will take care of all the hassle that’s a part of property ownership,” says the spokesperson for Sunrise Real Estate Corp - Brooklyn Property Management. “Whether you need building maintenance and janitorial services or a partner to take over your entire property management obligations, we can help make it easy to get the most returns on your investment while you only take on the roles that you are comfortable with. Our affordable and customizable pricing ensures that the fees will not be a burden on your operating budget. With our latest expansion, you can contact us today to get your Bushwick property set up with us and move to enjoy spending your time on the things that really matter.”

Sunrise Real Estate Corp offers full-service or partial-service management. Its full-service packages are all-inclusive taking care of both the small and large details. Its partial service management can be anything from just handling the garbage removal & basic janitorial work, to tenant interaction and rent collection, to project oversight. Other potential tasks include preventative maintenance of commercial or residential properties belonging to real estate investors, finding new tenants for vacant units, tenant screening, managing evictions, and potentially setting the budget for the rental properties.

Landlords owning a wide range of property types trust Sunrise Real Estate Corp for delivering seamless and hassle-free property management services in Brooklyn. The company boasts a perfect overall rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from 30 reviews with customers praising it for swiftly and methodically handling all the tasks that landlords are expected to do, handling tenant complaints on time and with quick resolution, and being fully communicative during the process.

A recent review says, “I'm absolutely blown away by the exceptional property management services I've received. The team at Sunrise Real Estate Corp goes above and beyond to ensure that landlords like me have a worry-free experience. From meticulous tenant screening to swift rent collection and proactive maintenance, they handle it all with finesse. Their attention to detail and dedication to providing top-notch service is commendable. I feel truly blessed to have found such a reliable and efficient team.”

An out-of-state property owner writes, “I highly recommend Jon and his team at Sunrise Real Estate Corp for stress-free property management. As an out-of-state landlord, I rely on them completely to handle my Brooklyn building. Jon oversees all maintenance, tenant relations, and timely rent collection. He keeps me informed with monthly reports. My property is in good hands with Sunrise Real Estate!”

The spokesperson for Sunrise Real Estate Corp urges Brooklyn property owners to give its services a chance by saying, “We're a big enough company to be able to handle everything that could possibly pop up with New York City property, but small enough that each and every building and landlord gets the specific attention that they need. Our Brooklyn team brings stronger financial control, and a simplified property maintenance and repair management process, to increase the value of your investment.”

Readers who want more information about Sunrise's property management in 11215 can contact the company at (718) 355-9117 or admin@sunriserealtyny.com for further inquiries.

