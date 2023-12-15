Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

| Source: QUADIENT QUADIENT

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

 

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

 

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 

 

 

 

As at 31 November 2023

Total number of shares

34,468,912

Theoretical total number of voting rights

34,468,912

Net total number of voting rights

34,344,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

