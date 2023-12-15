Alstom SA: Alstom announces the completion of its new facility syndication and the successful extension of its two other RCFs

15 December 2023 – On Monday 11th of December, Alstom has successfully achieved the syndication of its €2.25 billion 12-month revolving credit facility with two 6-month extension options at Alstom’s hand among a pool of 20 international banks.

The transaction was largely oversubscribed and highlights the strong relationship between Alstom and its large and supportive group of banks, to finance working capital swings as well as general corporate purposes.

Alstom’s group of banks has also demonstrated its support by approving the second 1-year extension on its two other RCFs enabling to lengthen Alstom’s maturity profile. Thus, the €2.5 billion backstop RCF maturity is extend to January 2029 and the €1.75 billion liquidity RCF maturity is extended to January 2027.

