SPIE_Information regarding the voting rights and shares - December 2023

December 15, 2023

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Listing location:        Euronext-Paris
Compartiment:        A
ISIN code:        FR0012757854

As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:




Date


Total number of shares


Total number of voting rights




December 15, 2023



166,468,112



186,632,989

As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.

