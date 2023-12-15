DEADLINE ALERT for EH and EGRX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)

Class Period: January 20, 2022 – November 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX)

Class Period: August 8, 2023 – November 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing slower-than-anticipated pull-though from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its revenue; (3) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to PEMFEXY sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

