Cancel and Replace Bic: Share Capital Reduction by Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Clichy, France - December 12, 2023

Share Capital Reduction by Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Final decision

As part of the share buyback program announced by the Company on February 14, 2023, and implemented with the authorization of the General Meetings of May 18, 2022, and May 16, 2023, the Company has acquired 1,681,537 shares for a total of €100 million.

The Board of Directors met today and decided to reduce the Company’s share capital by cancelling 1,681,537 treasury shares (or 3.8% of the Company’s share capital) which correspond to the BIC shares purchased by the Company as part of the abovementioned buyback program. The Board of Directors delegates powers to the Chief Executive Officer, or to any other person responsible for implementation, to take all necessary measures to carry out said capital reduction. The cancellation of the shares will automatically take effect on December 14, 2023.

After the cancellation, Société BIC share capital will consist of 42,270,689 shares.

Société MBD and the Bich family concert will have therefore crossed various Company share capital and voting right thresholds, as indicated in the statement published by the AMF on November 16, 2023 (D&I 223C1855).

In light of this, Société MBD and the Bich family concert requested and obtained a waiver to the obligation to file a mandatory public offering for the Company in accordance with the provisions of articles 234-8, 234-9, 6° and 234-10 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) (D&I 223C1855 of November 16, 2023).

