BuzzBallz Named Taylor Reimer’s Primary Sponsor for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals

Carrollton, TX, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of career high performances including 8 podium finishes, professional driver Taylor Reimer is preparing for one of her biggest annual races, the Chili Bowl Nationals, with BuzzBallz backing her as primary sponsor.

Dubbed as the “Super Bowl of Midget Racing,” the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals are presented by NOS Energy Drinks and will take place January 8-13, 2024 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, OK. This year marks the 38th annual occurrence of the event.

Reimer said her main goal for this year’s Chili Bowl is to put the BuzzBallz race car in the feature race.

“The Chili Bowl is a hometown race for me,” Reimer said. "I want to give every effort to make my first national sponsor proud."

From January 8-12, over 300 cars plan to race in preliminary races, each driver competing in one preliminary night. With those results, elimination feature events begin on Saturday, January 13 to determine the starters for the 55-lap A feature race.

The feature winner is awarded the “Golden Driller” trophy and earns their spot on the list of previous winners.

BuzzBallz EVP of Sales & Marketing, Tracy Frisbie, said Reimer and her racing align with the brand identity of BuzzBallz, making it a perfect partnership.

“Midget cars are small and mighty, just like BuzzBallz. Taylor is just as mighty as a driver and person, and we’re so proud of all she’s accomplishing,” Frisbie said.

Reimer is currently competing in USAC and Xtreme midget racing events, but is preparing to focus on pavement racing and ARCA Menards Series selected events during her busy 2024 schedule. BuzzBallz will be a primary sponsor for both types of events.

JP Moery, Reimer’s sponsorship liaison, said Reimer’s BuzzBallz race car has become an iconic car over the last three years.

“The two have grown together, BuzzBallz as a fantastic cocktail brand and Taylor as an aspirational driver,” Moery said.

For more information visit buzzballz.com, chilibowl.com and taylorreimerracing.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master’s degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 25 countries. The company’s two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

