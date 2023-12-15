Col. Jennifer Pritzker Named Best in Biz Awards’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year

Chicago, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. is delighted to announce that its President and CEO, Col. Jennifer Pritzker, was named a Bronze winner in the 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards’ Philanthropist of the Year in the Executive of the Year category. This prestigious award is given to an individual who showcases their social impact and demonstrates contributions to societal causes, in terms of company direction, charity funding, charitable contributions and donations, and employee matching policies.

The Best in Biz Awards is the only business awards program judged by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications. Judges award a score from 1 to 10, with 10 indicating an entry the judge deems worthy of a gold win, 9 indicating a silver contender, and 8 indicating an entry deserving a bronze award. The organization presented several awards within five categories including company, department/team, executive, product and crisis management/PR.

“It’s a real honor for me to be recognized as a Best in Biz Awards’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year,” says Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises Founder, and CEO. “I am proud that as an organization, and through our TAWANI Foundation and Pritzker Military Foundation, each year our philanthropic work helps numerous causes further their important missions in areas of the military, education, real estate restoration and cultural institutions to name a few.”

Col. Jennifer Pritzker served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and the Illinois Army National Guard for nearly three decades. A historian, businesswoman, investor, developer, and philanthropist, she founded TAWANI Enterprises in 1994. Through a dynamic portfolio of brands and not-for-profit interests, TAWANI Enterprises aims not just to grow value for itself but to create things of value shared and enjoyed by its fellow citizens into the future.

