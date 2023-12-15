Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) Potential Privacy Violations- Levi & Korsinsky Investigates

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) is accused of sharing subscribers' personal video-viewing information with Facebook without consent. Certain subscribers, represented by Levi & Korsinsky, brought a class action in a lawsuit captioned Stoudemire et al v. Lee Enterprises, Inc., C.A. No. 22-CV-00086-SHL-SBJ in the Southern District of Iowa. Those affected are subscribers to Lee news websites (https://lee.net/markets) who could be eligible to collect up to $2,500 for these privacy violations.



WHO IS LEE ENTERPRISES?

Lee Enterprises is headquartered in Davenport, Iowa and is one of the leading providers of local news in the US. On July 20, 2023, Judge Locher denied Lee’s motion to dismiss holding that Lee’s subscribers have standing to assert their VPPA claims and that the complaint alleged (1) the sharing of “personally identifiable information” as defined in the VPPA; and (2) that Lee made “knowing” disclosures in violation of the VPPA. Some of the affected publications include:

Publication Website St. Louis Post-Dispatch stltoday.com Buffalo News buffalonews.com Omaha World Herald omaha.com Richmond Times-Dispatch richmond.com Wisconsin State Journal madison.com Arizona Daily Star tucson.com The Bismarck Tribune bismarcktribune.com

