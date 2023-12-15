Tourmaline Bio added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (“Tourmaline”) (Nasdaq: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Tourmaline has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open, Monday, December 18, 2023.



The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. NASDAQ selects constituents once annually in December.

About Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

Tourmaline Bio is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients. Tourmaline is currently developing TOUR006 for the treatment of life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases.

About TOUR006

TOUR006 is a long-acting, fully human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential, having differentiated properties, including high binding affinity to IL-6 and a substantially long half-life of approximately 7 weeks. To date, TOUR006 has been studied in 448 patients including those with autoimmune disorders, across six clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing TOUR006 in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.

