Company Announcement no. 138 – 2023

Copenhagen, December 15th, 2023

GreenMobility A/S announces result of fully subscribed Private Placement

With reference to company announcement no. 134 of 14 December 2023, GreenMobility A/S (”GreenMobility” or the “Company”) announces the result of the subscription for the Private Placement.

889,129 shares were subscribed at DKK 29.50, which is the result of the closing share price of 31.70 on 14 December 2023, with approx. 7% discount, raising gross proceeds of DKK 26.2 million.

GreenMobility’s share capital will be increased by nominally DKK 355,651.60 as a result of the completion of the Private Placement. Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company’s total share capital will amount to DKK 2,135,265.20 divided into 5,338,163 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 5,338,163 voting rights cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

We expect issuance of the 889,129 new shares on 27 December 2023, and admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0060817898) on 29 December 2023.

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

