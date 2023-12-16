Grand Cayman Digital Public Relations Venture Cayman Story Announces Personal Branding Class for Caymanians to Become Public Relations Experts - Led by Jaci Patrick, Miss World Cayman 2019

Grand Cayman Cayman Islands , Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaymanStory.com, a pioneering digital branding venture by Cayman Web Ventures specializing in training Caymanians in digital public relations, personal branding, and web solutions, is delighted to introduce an exceptional opportunity for Caymanian individuals ready to elevate their personal brand.



This highly anticipated course is meticulously curated to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to masterfully cultivate and manage their personal brand. In today's fiercely competitive world, a robust personal brand is an invaluable asset, and Cayman Story is unwaveringly dedicated to empowering participants to unlock their boundless potential, as emphasized by Web Ventures.

The comprehensive Personal Branding Class will encompass a spectrum of essential topics, including:

Crafting a Resonant Online Presence and Unveiling Your Unique Brand Identity.

Navigating Effective Networking and Relationship Building.

Perfecting Personal Image and Presentation Skills.

Harnessing the Power of Social Media for Personal Branding, with insights from Jaci Patrick, Miss World Cayman Islands 2019.

With a cadre of esteemed instructors and an innovative curriculum, participants can anticipate a transformative learning journey that will arm them with the essential tools to distinguish themselves both professionally and personally.

"We are thrilled to present the Personal Branding Class to the vibrant community of Grand Cayman," declared Jaci Patrick, a distinguished Personal Branding Consultant at Cayman Story. "In today's fiercely competitive landscape, personal branding isn't just a buzzword; it's a necessity. This course will empower individuals with pragmatic strategies to craft an enthralling personal brand that swings open doors and creates abundant opportunities."

Jaci Patrick, an accomplished Personal Branding Consultant at Cayman Story, holds the prestigious title of Miss World Cayman Islands 2019 and has been personally selected by the CaymanStory team to join our esteemed faculty. She will be imparting her expertise on pivotal subjects such as Personal Image and Presentation Skills, leveraging her wealth of experience and accolades.

Leading this class is the illustrious Technologist & PR Expert Qamar Zaman. Zaman comes with a background in academia as an Adjunct Professor at International College of Cayman Islands (ICCI), where he taught various business, technology, and finance courses at both undergraduate and graduate levels. Zaman, who founded KISS PR, a digital PR ecosystem from Dallas, TX, is a technologist and National SEO expert. Zaman is a contributing author for famous publications such as Haute Living, Digital Journal, Caymanian Times, and is a Forbes Council member. He is a seasoned veteran in the fields of digital PR, marketing, and SEO.

A comprehensive roster of our esteemed faculty will be unveiled in January 2024, comprising a blend of local and international brand-building strategists, PR virtuosos, and CMOs hailing from both the Cayman Islands and North America. Zaman's recent Op-Ed on "Empowering Cayman’s Tomorrow: The Journey of Personal Branding for Caymanians," published in the Caymanian Times, is a valuable resource.

Fostering Cayman Islands Youth through Educational Programs

This audacious moonshot project, spearheaded by Zaman, encapsulates a vision to propel young Caymanians and local personal brands with an open mindset to learn and earn, using Zaman's adaptations of the Japanese IKIGAI philosophy, to the forefront. It also executes a mission to invite North American influencers and thought leaders to infuse their brand halo into Cayman. It's an invitation for them to revel in the warmth of Caymanian hospitality during our forthcoming boot camp, slated for launch, featuring a stellar lineup of influencers from around the globe.

To delve deeper into the Personal Branding Class and secure your registration, please visit the official CaymanStory website at www.caymanstory.com.

To be considered for the personal branding class, visit this link: https://www.caymanstory.com/personal-branding-class

About Cayman Story:



Cayman Story - Grand Cayman Public Relations Co

Cayman Story stands as a pioneering provider of professional development and personal branding solutions. With an unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and businesses within the Cayman Islands and beyond, Cayman Story offers a comprehensive array of courses and services meticulously tailored to foster personal and professional growth. For further information, please visit www.caymanstory.com.

