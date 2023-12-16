ROCKLEY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (“Rockley” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RKLY) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rockley common stock between November 2, 2022 and October 20, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 8, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

Rockley specializes in the research and development of integrated silicon photonics chipsets and modules for sensory and communications products. SC Health was a special purpose acquisition company – commonly known as a “SPAC” or “blank-check company.”

The Rockley class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rockley’s joint venture agreement (“JV Agreement”) with Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. was in jeopardy because Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. (“Hengtong”), Rockley’s joint venture partner, had acquired a majority interest in a company, Huawei Marine Networks Co., Ltd. (“Huawei Marine”) (later renamed HMN Tech), on the banned entities list maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce since 2019; (ii) the JV Agreement was in further jeopardy because in February 2021 the World Bank had invalidated a bid by Huawei Marine to build an undersea optical cable based on security concerns raised by the United States and other countries that China could use the infrastructure to spy on communications; (iii) the materially undisclosed risk that the JV Agreement could fail as a result of Hengtong’s acquisition of a majority interest in HMN Tech jeopardized Rockley’s joint venture revenues, launch schedule, business prospects, and ultimately Rockley’s solvency; (iv) Rockley did not have the customer base or customer commitments that defendants had represented to investors; and (v) Rockley did not have sufficient customer orders to allow it to develop and commercialize products, maintain and expand client relationships, reach cash flow break-even, or stave off bankruptcy following the Merger.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rockley shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: