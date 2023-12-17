Flash News: OKX to adjust position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 17, 2023.

OKX today announced that it will adjust the position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures at 8:00 am – 10:00 am (UTC) on December 18, 2023 to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks.

Specific adjustment details are as follows:

ContractTierBeforeAfter
Max. amount (Cont)Maintenance margin ratioMin. initial margin ratioMax. leverageMax. amount (Cont)Maintenance margin ratioMin. initial margin ratioMax. leverage
1INCHUSD Perpetual14000.65% 2.00% 502000.65% 2.00% 50
28001.00% 2.50% 404001.00% 2.50% 40
31,5001.50% 5.00% 208001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 800 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
1INCHUSDT Perpetual15,0000.65% 2.00% 5025,0000.65% 2.00% 50
212,0001.00% 2.50% 4060,0001.00% 2.50% 40
365,0001.50% 5.00% 20120,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 65,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 120,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
AGIXUSDT Perpetual15,0002.00% 5.00% 2010,0002.00% 5.00% 20
215,0003.00% 6.66% 1520,0003.00% 6.66% 15
320,0005.00% 10.00% 1030,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
ALGOUSD Perpetual15000.65% 2.00% 502500.65% 2.00% 50
21,0001.00% 2.50% 405001.00% 2.50% 40
32,0001.50% 5.00% 201,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 2,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 1,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
ALPHAUSDT Perpetual115,0000.65% 2.00% 5050,0000.65% 2.00% 50
230,0001.00% 2.50% 40100,0001.00% 2.50% 40
360,0001.50% 5.00% 20200,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 200,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
APEUSDT Perpetual17,0000.65% 2.00% 5030,0000.65% 2.00% 50
225,0001.00% 2.50% 40100,0001.00% 2.50% 40
3100,0001.50% 5.00% 20500,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 500,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
API3USDT Perpetual11,5000.65% 2.00% 507,0000.65% 2.00% 50
23,0001.00% 2.50% 4015,0001.00% 2.50% 40
37,5001.50% 5.00% 2030,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 7,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BADGERUSDT Perpetual18,0000.65% 2.00% 5020,0000.65% 2.00% 50
215,0001.00% 2.50% 4040,0001.00% 2.50% 40
335,0001.50% 5.00% 2080,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 35,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 80,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BALUSDT Perpetual16,0000.65% 2.00% 5012,0000.65% 2.00% 50
212,0001.00% 2.50% 4025,0001.00% 2.50% 40
325,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 25,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BANDUSDT Perpetual11,0000.65% 2.00% 505,0000.65% 2.00% 50
24,0001.00% 2.50% 4010,0001.00% 2.50% 40
312,0001.50% 5.00% 2025,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 25,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BICOUSDT Perpetual112,0002.00% 5.00% 2030,0002.00% 5.00% 20
224,0003.00% 6.66% 1560,0003.00% 6.66% 15
336,0004.00% 8.00% 12.590,0004.00% 8.00% 12.5
4Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BNBUSDT Perpetual110,0000.65% 2.00% 5020,0000.65% 2.00% 50
220,0001.00% 2.50% 4040,0001.00% 2.50% 40
340,0001.50% 5.00% 2080,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 80,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BNTUSDT Perpetual18000.65% 2.00% 501,5000.65% 2.00% 50
21,5001.00% 2.50% 403,0001.00% 2.50% 40
33,0001.50% 5.00% 207,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 7,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BTCUSDC Futures12,5000.65% 2.00% 501,5000.65% 2.00% 50
25,0001.00% 2.50% 402,5001.00% 2.50% 40
310,0001.50% 5.00% 205,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 5,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
BTCUSDC Perpetual115,0000.65% 2.00% 5025,0000.65% 2.00% 50
230,0001.00% 2.50% 4050,0001.00% 2.50% 40
360,0001.50% 5.00% 20100,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 100,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
CELOUSDT Perpetual13,0000.65% 2.00% 5015,0000.65% 2.00% 50
210,0001.00% 2.50% 4050,0001.00% 2.50% 40
330,0001.50% 5.00% 20100,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 100,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
CELUSDT Perpetual15000.65% 2.00% 505000.65% 2.00% 50
22,0001.00% 2.50% 401,0001.00% 2.50% 40
35,0001.50% 5.00% 202,5001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 2,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
CFXUSDT Perpetual112,0000.65% 2.00% 5025,0000.65% 2.00% 50
225,0001.00% 2.50% 4050,0001.00% 2.50% 40
350,0001.50% 5.00% 20100,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 100,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
COREUSDT Perpetual11,2000.65% 2.00% 506,0000.65% 2.00% 50
26,0001.00% 2.50% 4030,0001.00% 2.50% 40
315,0001.50% 5.00% 2060,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 60,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
CRVUSDT Perpetual125,0000.65% 2.00% 5050,0000.65% 2.00% 50
250,0001.00% 2.50% 40100,0001.00% 2.50% 40
3100,0001.50% 5.00% 20200,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 200,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
DOGEUSDT Perpetual11,0000.65% 2.00% 501,5000.65% 2.00% 50
22,0001.00% 2.50% 403,0001.00% 2.50% 40
34,0001.50% 5.00% 206,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 6,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
DYDXUSDT Perpetual17,0000.65% 2.00% 5020,0000.65% 2.00% 50
215,0001.00% 2.50% 4040,0001.00% 2.50% 40
330,0001.50% 5.00% 2080,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 80,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
ETCUSDT Perpetual11500.65% 2.00% 504000.65% 2.00% 50
23001.00% 2.50% 408001.00% 2.50% 40
36001.50% 5.00% 201,5001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 600 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 1,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
ETHWUSDT Perpetual110,0000.65% 2.00% 5040,0000.65% 2.00% 50
225,0001.00% 2.50% 4080,0001.00% 2.50% 40
350,0001.50% 5.00% 20150,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 150,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
FETUSDT Perpetual15,0002.00% 5.00% 208,0002.00% 5.00% 20
210,0003.00% 6.66% 1516,0003.00% 6.66% 15
315,0005.00% 10.00% 1024,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 8,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
FILUSDT Perpetual110,0000.65% 2.00% 5050,0000.65% 2.00% 50
220,0001.00% 2.50% 40100,0001.00% 2.50% 40
3220,0001.50% 5.00% 20500,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 220,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 500,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
FITFIUSDT Perpetual180,0002.00% 5.00% 20200,0002.00% 5.00% 20
2160,0003.00% 6.66% 15400,0003.00% 6.66% 15
3240,0005.00% 10.00% 10600,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 200,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
FLMUSDT Perpetual13,0000.65% 2.00% 5010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
26,0001.00% 2.50% 4020,0001.00% 2.50% 40
312,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
FTMUSDT Perpetual15,0000.65% 2.00% 5010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
210,0001.00% 2.50% 4020,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
GALAUSDT Perpetual1100,0000.65% 2.00% 50250,0000.65% 2.00% 50
2200,0001.00% 2.50% 40500,0001.00% 2.50% 40
3400,0001.50% 5.00% 201,000,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 1,000,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
GASUSDT Perpetual11,0000.65% 2.00% 505,0000.65% 2.00% 50
22,0001.00% 2.50% 4010,0001.00% 2.50% 40
34,0001.50% 5.00% 2020,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
GFTUSDT Perpetual12,5002.00% 5.00% 208,0002.00% 5.00% 20
25,0003.00% 6.66% 1516,0003.00% 6.66% 15
37,5005.00% 10.00% 1024,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 8,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
GMTUSDT Perpetual15,0000.65% 2.00% 5025,0000.65% 2.00% 50
225,0001.00% 2.50% 40120,0001.00% 2.50% 40
350,0001.50% 5.00% 20250,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 250,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
INJUSDT Perpetual12,5000.65% 2.00% 505,0000.65% 2.00% 50
25,0001.00% 2.50% 4010,0001.00% 2.50% 40
310,0001.50% 5.00% 2020,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
IOTAUSDT Perpetual11,5000.65% 2.00% 504,0000.65% 2.00% 50
23,0001.00% 2.50% 408,0001.00% 2.50% 40
36,0001.50% 5.00% 2015,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
KISHUUSDT Perpetual13,5002.00% 5.00% 2010,0002.00% 5.00% 20
27,0003.00% 6.66% 1520,0003.00% 6.66% 15
310,5005.00% 10.00% 1030,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 3,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
KNCUSDT Perpetual15,0000.65% 2.00% 5015,0000.65% 2.00% 50
210,0001.00% 2.50% 4030,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2060,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 60,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
KSMUSD Perpetual12500.65% 2.00% 501000.65% 2.00% 50
25001.00% 2.50% 402501.00% 2.50% 40
31,0001.50% 5.00% 205001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 1,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
 


ContractTierBeforeAfter
Max. amount (Cont)Maintenance margin ratioMin. initial margin ratioMax. leverageMax. amount (Cont)Maintenance margin ratioMin. initial margin ratioMax. leverage
LDOUSDT Perpetual18,0000.65% 2.00% 5015,0000.65% 2.00% 50
215,0001.00% 2.50% 4030,0001.00% 2.50% 40
330,0001.50% 5.00% 2060,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 60,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
LUNAUSDT Perpetual11,5000.65% 2.00% 507,0000.65% 2.00% 50
26,0001.00% 2.50% 4030,0001.00% 2.50% 40
315,0001.50% 5.00% 2070,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 70,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
LUNCUSDT Perpetual11,5000.65% 2.00% 507,0000.65% 2.00% 50
28,0001.00% 2.50% 4030,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2060,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 60,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
MAGICUSDT Perpetual120,0002.00% 5.00% 2010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
240,0003.00% 6.66% 1520,0001.00% 2.50% 40
360,0005.00% 10.00% 1045,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier90000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
MANAUSD Perpetual15000.65% 2.00% 502500.65% 2.00% 50
21,0001.00% 2.50% 405001.00% 2.50% 40
32,5001.50% 5.00% 201,2001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 1,200 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
MATICUSDT Perpetual15,0000.65% 2.00% 5010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
210,0001.00% 2.50% 4020,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
MEMEUSDT Perpetual15,0000.65% 2.00% 5010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
210,0001.00% 2.50% 4020,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
MINAUSDT Perpetual12,5000.65% 2.00% 5012,0000.65% 2.00% 50
25,0001.00% 2.50% 4025,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 20100,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 100,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
NEARUSDT Perpetual11500.65% 2.00% 507000.65% 2.00% 50
28001.00% 2.50% 404,0001.00% 2.50% 40
33,0001.50% 5.00% 208,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 8,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
NEOUSD Perpetual18000.65% 2.00% 504000.65% 2.00% 50
21,5001.00% 2.50% 408001.00% 2.50% 40
33,0001.50% 5.00% 201,5001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 1,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
OMGUSDT Perpetual11,5000.65% 2.00% 507,0000.65% 2.00% 50
23,0001.00% 2.50% 4015,0001.00% 2.50% 40
310,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
PEPEUSDT Perpetual12,0000.65% 2.00% 503,0000.65% 2.00% 50
24,0001.00% 2.50% 406,0001.00% 2.50% 40
38,0001.20% 3.00% 33.3312,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 12,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
PERPUSDT Perpetual15000.65% 2.00% 502,5000.65% 2.00% 50
22,0001.00% 2.50% 4010,0001.00% 2.50% 40
310,0001.50% 5.00% 2030,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
PYTHUSDT Perpetual11,5000.65% 2.00% 502,5000.65% 2.00% 50
22,5001.00% 2.50% 405,0001.00% 2.50% 40
35,0001.50% 5.00% 2010,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
RACAUSDT Perpetual14,0000.65% 2.00% 502,0000.65% 2.00% 50
28,0001.00% 2.50% 404,0001.00% 2.50% 40
315,0001.50% 5.00% 208,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 8,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
RDNTUSDT Perpetual12000.65% 2.00% 501,0000.65% 2.00% 50
21,0001.00% 2.50% 405,0001.00% 2.50% 40
34,0001.50% 5.00% 2015,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
RENUSDT Perpetual12,0000.65% 2.00% 5010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
210,0001.00% 2.50% 4020,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
RNDRUSDT Perpetual110,0002.00% 5.00% 204,0000.65% 2.00% 50
220,0003.00% 6.66% 158,0001.00% 2.50% 40
335,0005.00% 10.00% 1015,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier30000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
SLPUSDT Perpetual1400,0002.00% 5.00% 201,000,0002.00% 5.00% 20
2800,0003.00% 6.66% 152,000,0003.00% 6.66% 15
31,200,0005.00% 10.00% 103,000,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 1,000,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
SNXUSDT Perpetual11,5000.65% 2.00% 507,0000.65% 2.00% 50
23,0001.00% 2.50% 4015,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2030,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
SSVUSDT Perpetual110,0002.00% 5.00% 2020,0002.00% 5.00% 20
220,0003.00% 6.66% 1540,0003.00% 6.66% 15
330,0005.00% 10.00% 1060,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
STARLUSDT Perpetual14,0000.65% 2.00% 5010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
28,0001.00% 2.50% 4020,0001.00% 2.50% 40
315,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
STORJUSDT Perpetual11,0000.65% 2.00% 504,0000.65% 2.00% 50
22,5001.00% 2.50% 408,0001.00% 2.50% 40
35,0001.50% 5.00% 2015,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
SUIUSDT Perpetual130,0000.65% 2.00% 50100,0000.65% 2.00% 50
260,0001.00% 2.50% 40200,0001.00% 2.50% 40
3120,0001.20% 3.00% 33.33400,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 120,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 400,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
SWEATUSDT Perpetual13,0000.65% 2.00% 501,5000.65% 2.00% 50
26,0001.00% 2.50% 403,0001.00% 2.50% 40
312,0001.50% 5.00% 206,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 6,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
THETAUSD Perpetual14000.65% 2.00% 502000.65% 2.00% 50
28001.00% 2.50% 404001.00% 2.50% 40
31,5001.50% 5.00% 208001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 800 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
TIAUSDT Perpetual14,0000.65% 2.00% 508,0000.65% 2.00% 50
28,0001.00% 2.50% 4015,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2030,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
TONUSDT Perpetual14,0002.00% 5.00% 208,0002.00% 5.00% 20
28,0003.00% 6.66% 1516,0003.00% 6.66% 15
312,0005.00% 10.00% 1024,0005.00% 10.00% 10
4Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 8,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
UNIUSDT Perpetual14,0000.65% 2.00% 508,0000.65% 2.00% 50
28,0001.00% 2.50% 4015,0001.00% 2.50% 40
315,0001.50% 5.00% 2030,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
USTCUSDT Perpetual11,0000.65% 2.00% 504,0000.65% 2.00% 50
24,0001.00% 2.50% 408,0001.00% 2.50% 40
310,0001.50% 5.00% 2015,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
XLMUSDT Perpetual18000.65% 2.00% 501,5000.65% 2.00% 50
21,5001.00% 2.50% 403,0001.00% 2.50% 40
33,0001.50% 5.00% 207,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 7,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
XTZUSDT Perpetual15,0000.65% 2.00% 5010,0000.65% 2.00% 50
210,0001.00% 2.50% 4020,0001.00% 2.50% 40
320,0001.50% 5.00% 2040,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 40,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
YFIIUSDT Perpetual18,0000.65% 2.00% 504,0000.65% 2.00% 50
215,0001.00% 2.50% 408,0001.00% 2.50% 40
330,0001.50% 5.00% 2015,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 15,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
ZRXUSDT Perpetual13,0000.65% 2.00% 505,0000.65% 2.00% 50
26,0001.00% 2.50% 4010,0001.00% 2.50% 40
312,0001.50% 5.00% 2020,0001.50% 5.00% 20
4Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tierIncrease by 20,000 conts from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierIncrease by 0.5% from the previous tierMax. leverage of the tier
 

