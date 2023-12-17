Business Awards UK Honors Top Performers in 2023 Haulage and Logistics Awards

HALIFAX, UK, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2023 Haulage and Logistics Awards. These awards recognise the pivotal role played by companies in the haulage and logistics industry, celebrating those who have set new standards in efficiency, innovation, and service quality. The awards spotlight the significant contributions of these entities in facilitating effective and reliable logistics and transportation solutions.

Business Awards UK Haulage and Logistics Awards 2023 Winners

Dash Couriers (Wiltshire) Ltd - Rising Star Award

Staci - Best UK Logistics Business, Best International Logistics Business

Clockwork Removals and Storage - Best Home Moving Business

Trimline Group - Industry Leader In Transportation

P2P Customs, Dean Swift Building - Best Import/Export Business

Business Awards UK Haulage and Logistics Awards 2023 Finalists

Alltranz Ltd - Best Home Moving Business

Dash Couriers (Wiltshire) Ltd - Best UK Logistics Business

Ant’s Auto Mobiles (Fergie Fleet) Ltd - Industry Leader In Transportation

Lorand Kiraly, Rolling Load - Rising Star Award

The 2023 Haulage and Logistics Awards celebrate the dedication and achievements of these companies and individuals in enhancing the logistics and transportation sector. Their efforts are crucial in driving the industry forward, ensuring smooth operations and meeting the evolving demands of global commerce. These awards not only spotlight the best in the industry but also inspire continued innovation and excellence, setting the stage for future advancements and growth in the haulage and logistics sector.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

