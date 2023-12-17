Global Hyperscale Cloud Market to garner a value over US$ 3,411.30 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Projection

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hyperscale cloud market is expected to be worth US$ 221.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to be worth US$ 280.8 billion by 2024. The global market for hyperscale cloud is estimated to develop at a 28.40% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching US$ 3,411.30 billion by 2034.



The demand for digital transformation is driving the hyperscale cloud market, encouraging enterprises to update infrastructure. Hybrid and multi-cloud architectures are gaining traction, providing adaptable solutions. This dynamic landscape reflects a desire for scalable computing, which is driving innovation and transforming the industry's future.

Key Takeaways from the Hyperscale Cloud Market Report:

The market for hyperscale cloud is likely to experience a 26.30% CAGR throughout the historical period.

During the forecast period, the hyperscale cloud market in the United States is anticipated to develop at a 26.20% CAGR.

Japan's hyperscale cloud market is likely to garner a 27.80% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

The hyperscale cloud market in Germany will expand at a 29.60% CAGR during the forecast period.

From 2024 to 2034, the China hyperscale cloud market is anticipated to expand at a 28.90% CAGR.

During the forecast period, the hyperscale cloud market in Australia is likely to propel at a rate of 31.90% CAGR.

In 2024, the cloud computing segment by application type is estimated to account for 35% of the market.

By 2024, the large enterprise sector is expected to hold 69% of the global market by enterprise size.

"The hyperscale cloud market continues its robust growth trajectory, with an increasing demand for scalable and efficient cloud computing solutions, key players in the hyperscale cloud market are witnessing unprecedented opportunities for expansion. Our findings underscore the market's resilience and underscore the pivotal role it plays in shaping the future of the digital landscape." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Projected market value in 2024 US$ 280.8 billion Projected market value in 2034 US$ 3,411.30 billion Forecast CAGR from 2024 to 2034 28.40% Forecast period 2024 to 2034 Historical period 2019 to 2023 Market analysis Value in US$ billion Key regions covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key countries profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key market segments Enterprise Size

Application

Industry

Region Key companies profiled Alibaba Group

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

VMware Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies within the hyperscale cloud market are investing in advanced technologies, developing global data center infrastructure, as well as innovating to fulfill the increasing need for scalable computing resources. These initiatives, which emphasize effectiveness, security, and sustainability, provide them to lead in offering innovative options for different digital transformation demands.

Hyperscale cloud start-ups are concentrating their efforts on specific developments, providing specialized services within the broader cloud ecosystem. These companies compete with existing key players within the dynamic hyperscale cloud market by showcasing novel approaches to infrastructure optimization, industry-specific solutions, and edge computing. They do this by using agility and delivering unique offers.

Key Developments:

Fujitsu launched the Kozuchi AI platform in April 2023. It provides users with access to an array of powerful ready-made AI and ML technologies. By leveraging the new technology, users will have the ability to further modify as well as customize AI solutions on the platform by employing natural language input, without the need for specialist expertise or the assistance of AI engineers.

At AWS re: Invent 2023, IBM revealed that it has been collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the broad availability of Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2. It is a fully managed cloud product aimed to make data management for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across hybrid cloud settings easier for database clients. Customers using Amazon RDS for Db2 may now update AI workloads on-premises, on AWS, or in a hybrid cloud architecture. Customers migrating to AWS may use Amazon RDS for Db2 to move their current, self-managed Db2 databases to the cloud.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hyperscale cloud market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the global hyperscale cloud market, the market is segmented based on enterprise size (large enterprises, small & medium enterprises), application (IoT applications, cloud computing, big data analytics, others), industry (manufacturing, energy & utilities, BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce & retail, IT and telecom, automotive, others) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa).

Hyperscale Cloud Market Segmentation:

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application:

IoT Applications

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Others

By Industry:

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Healthcare

E-Commerce & Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

