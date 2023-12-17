Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Proposed Sale of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating the proposed sale of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN). Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Six Flags will receive 0.5800 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each share of Six Flags that they own. This investigation seeks to determine whether Six Flag shareholders are receiving adequate consideration and process.



If you are a Six Flags shareholder, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

