Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Proposed Merger Between Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) and SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating the proposed all-stock merger between Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools”) (NASDAQ: LAB) and SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic”) (NASDAQ: SLGC).



On October 4, 2023, Standard BioTools and SomaLogic announced a merger whereby, under the terms of the agreement, SomaLogic shareholders will receive 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock owned. Upon the close of the transaction, Standard BioTools shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company, and SomaLogic shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The merger is expected to close in early 2024.

This investigation seeks to determine whether SomaLogic shareholders are receiving adequate consideration and process.

If you are a SomaLogic shareholder, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

