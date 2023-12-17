Ensurge Micropower ASA – Share Issuance in connection with Subsequent Offering

Reference is made to the Subsequent Offering in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") which commenced on 1 December 2023 and expired on 15 December 2023, at 16:30 CET. The Subsequent Offering was substantially oversubscribed, including subscriptions from eligible shareholders, oversubscriptions, and subscriptions without subscription rights.

The Company’s board of directors have today considered the subscriptions and allocations of Offer Shares, and have resolved to issue a total of 125,000,000 Offer Shares, at a subscription price of NOK 0.10 per Offer Share, to eligible shareholders. The letters of allocation will be distributed, and the payment for the allocated Offer Shares falls due on 20 December 2023.

Following the share capital increase resolved in connection with the Subsequent Offering, the Company’s share capital will be NOK 245,968,885.80 divided into 2,459,688,858 shares each having a par value of NOK 0.10.

About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

For more information, please contact:

Terje Rogne, Chair

Phone: +47 472 02 200

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.