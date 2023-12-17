Vinasse Market to Attain US$ 1.45 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global Vinasse Market is estimated at US$ 886.9 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 1.45 billion by the end of 2034.

Vinasse is a byproduct of biomass distillation. Due to its versatility, vinasse is gaining prominence as a valuable resource in various industries, particularly in agriculture and renewable energy. As a residue from the production of bioethanol, vinasse is recognized for its nutrient-rich composition and eco-friendly attributes.

Key Segments of Vinasse Industry Research Report

By Source By Application By Region Sugarcane

Sugar Beet

Others Fertilizers

Fermentation

Animal Feed

Energy Production

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Farmers are recognizing the benefits of vinasse in enhancing soil fertility and promoting sustainable crop yields. The increasing emphasis on sustainable farming practices is driving the adoption of vinasse fertilizers. Expansion of the bioenergy sector, driven by the demand for renewable fuels, is leading to the high production of vinasse. Vinasse's role in the bioethanol production process positions it as a crucial component in the broader bioenergy landscape.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vinasse market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is projected to reach US$ 254.7 million by 2034-end.

Sales of vinasse in Japan are projected to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

Sugarcane vinasse sales are pegged at US$ 570 million for 2024.

“Supportive policies promoting waste-to-energy initiatives across the globe are driving the sales of vinasse,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of vinasse are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies such as technological innovations, product customization, regional expansion, and collaborations to increase their market shares. Key market players are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their product offerings and market reach.

Key Companies Profiled

USA Distillers

Deleplanque

Dacam Fertilizers BV and Dacam Feed BV

ED&F Man

Chengdu Green Gold Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

OSMO

OMEX Agriculture Inc.

Saint Louis Sucre

Tereos Group

Japan's emphasis on waste-to-energy approaches underscores its commitment to harnessing usable energy from diverse waste materials. Specifically, byproducts like vinasse, produced during processes like bioethanol production, are in line with Japan's waste-to-energy goals.

The waste-to-energy concept revolves around transforming different waste forms, typically destined for disposal, into viable energy sources. In the instance of vinasse, Japan is actively tapping into its energy potential instead of treating it merely as waste. This aligns with the overarching objective of optimizing the utility of all accessible resources while mitigating environmental impact.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1.45 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Vinasse Fertilizers: A Sustainable Boost for Agricultural Growth

Vinasse, inherently abundant in essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK), along with organic matter, serves as a valuable and comprehensive resource for fertilizer production. Its nutrient-rich composition ensures the provision of essential elements for optimal plant growth. The global trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices is further driving the demand for vinasse-based fertilizers.

The nutrient-dense content of vinasse not only enhances soil structure, water retention, and overall soil health but also contributes to the long-term improvement of soil quality. Fertilizers enriched with vinasse become a compelling choice for agricultural use, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainable practices in global agriculture.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vinasse market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on source (sugarcane, sugar beet, others) and application (fertilizers, fermentation, animal feed, energy production, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

