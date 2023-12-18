TGS Secures Two-Month Proprietary OBN Data Acquisition Contract in the Gulf of Mexico

OSLO, Norway (18 December 2023) – TGS, the leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, has been awarded a two-month proprietary Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the Gulf of Mexico. The project’s acquisition will start in Q1 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “This project highlights the key role OBN data plays in this vital basin. OBN technology provides the essential data needed to visualize and understand the intricate structures within the Gulf of Mexico, enabling our clients to make well-informed, data-driven decisions in their field development strategies.”

As the industry evolves, the adoption of OBN technology brings forth a myriad of benefits for both the energy sector and its stakeholders. By employing OBN technology, TGS ensures a more comprehensive and accurate understanding of subsurface structures, paving the way for enhanced reservoir characterization and improved imaging of complex geological formations. This advanced data acquisition approach not only increases exploration success rates but also contributes to more efficient resource utilization, ultimately reducing operational risks and costs for clients.

