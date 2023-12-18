OceanFund Introduces a Community-Led Cryptocurrency Investment Fund

Vilnius, Lithuania, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFund is transforming the investment scene with its innovative, community-led fund. The platform is tailored to welcome smaller investors, allowing them to participate in a diverse portfolio with cutting-edge technologies.

A crucial element of OceanFund's strategy is to enhance the value of its deflationary tokens, $OFU (Arbitrum blockchain) and $eOFU (Ethereum blockchain) , by using profits for buybacks. Additionally, OceanFund proactively supports its investments by exchanging knowledge, fostering community involvement, and undertaking various other supportive actions.

Making Cryptocurrency Investments Accessible to All

The OceanFund team ensures stability by implementing a 3.3% tax on transactions, coupled with a strategy aimed at reducing the token supply. They concentrate on supporting innovative cryptocurrency projects, selectively chosen for their significant potential.

In an ever-evolving technological landscape, OceanFund's project is dedicated to staying at the forefront, aiming to maximize long-term profitability. As the community around OceanFund expands, so does the team's influence in the cryptocurrency sphere. This growth enables them to offer a democratic investment platform and contributes to promoting innovation in the field.

Special Advantages for OceanFund Community Members

By repurchasing tokens with their profits, OceanFund increases the value of the remaining tokens. This strategy not only boosts the potential for capital gains but also directly benefits their community.

Furthermore, OceanFund offers passive income NFTs, wherein a set percentage of profits from their investment vaults is distributed monthly to NFT holders. This provides a distinctive incentive for the members of their community.

About OceanFund

OceanFund is a cryptocurrency investment group that specializes in community-driven funding, with a particular focus on smaller investors. The group offers deflationary tokens, namely $OFU and $eOFU, designed to foster growth and enhance community engagement. The OceanFund team, with extensive experience in business and cryptocurrencies, oversees a broad spectrum of projects.

OceanFund aims to revolutionize crypto investment, empowering small-scale investors by facilitating easy access to tokens, opening avenues for potential passive income. A cornerstone of their strategy is growth, maintained through portfolio diversification, transaction tax and regulated token circulation, which protects their community from significant market fluctuations.

As OceanFund's community grows, so does its influence in the crypto market, driving innovation. Interested individuals can learn more about OceanFund on its official website and by following its updates on social media: Telegram and X (Twitter) .

Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.