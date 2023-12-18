Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 18 December 2023

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258.528 Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 17.501 11. december 2023 1.400 70 98.434 12. december 2023 2.500 69 173.300 13. december 2023 3.000 69 206.700 14. december 2023 2.299 69 159.206 15. december 2023 2.500 69 171.925



Accumulated under the programme 29.200 27,72 809.565 RTX total shares 8.467.838 RTX Treasuty shares 287.728 3,4% of total share apital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment