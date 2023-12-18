NextGen Acquires Commissary Kitchen Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the “Company” or “NextGen”) (NEO: NGRB; OTC Pink: NGRBF; Frankfurt: O83) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an established, 10,000 sq. ft. commissary facility located in central Vancouver pursuant to an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”).



Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has assumed the lease and acquired all of the facility’s equipment – including an expansive array of high-end equipment and cold storage – allowing the Company to take over the facility on a turn-key basis and to commence operations immediately following closing. The Company paid a cash purchase price of $550,000.

Paul Rivas, CEO of NextGen, commented, “We are excited with the continued expansion of our commissary division. Our new facility will provide startups, entrepreneurs, ghost kitchens and small food manufacturers with an opportunity to build their brands”.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the “Lily app”, which is an AI-powered food application.

