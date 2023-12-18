Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 50 2023 Eimskip purchased 165,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 73,722,000 as further stipulated below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|11.12.2023
|15.33
|33,000
|445.00
|14,685,000
|12.12.2023
|10:00
|33,000
|439.00
|14,487,000
|13.12.2023
|9:36
|33,000
|442.50
|14,602,500
|14.12.2023
|10:07
|33,000
|455.00
|15,015,000
|15.12.2023
|10:39
|33,000
|452.50
|14,932,500
|Total
|165,000
|73,722,000
The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.
Eimskip held 3,111,320 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,276,320 after them, or the equivalent of 1.95% of issued shares in the company.
Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 1,551,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 72.14 % of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 710,638,500 corresponding to 71.06 % of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.
Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.
The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.
For further information please contact
Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com