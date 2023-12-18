Reminder of Upcoming Delisting from Euronext Milan and Single Listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Basildon, December 18, 2023

Further to the announcements made by CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) on November 7, 2023, the Company hereby reminds its shareholders, pursuant to Articles 2.5.5 and 2.5.6 of the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (Regolamento dei Mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.), of the delisting of the Company’s common shares from Euronext Milan with effect from January 2, 2024 (the “Date of Delisting”), as arranged by Borsa Italiana on November 7, 2023.

CNH common shares will continue to be listed on Euronext Milan until the business day before the Date of Delisting, or December 29, 2023.

The single listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will therefore be effective starting from the Date of Delisting.

Additional practical information regarding the delisting can be found on our website at www.cnhindustrial.com.

