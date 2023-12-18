FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 42 - 18 December 2023

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2024:





Deadline for submission of proposals to the AGM: 1 February

Q4 and year-end report 2023: 9 February

Annual report 2023: 22 February

AGM: 15 March

Q1 report 2024: 8 May

Q2 report 2024: 14 August

Q3 report 2024: 7 November





Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10.00am CET on the following dates in 2024:

12 January

9 February

12 March

12 April

8 May

12 June

12 July

14 August

12 September

11 October

12 November

12 December





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





