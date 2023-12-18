Automotive Thermal System Market Size to be Worth USD 50.38 billion by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 2.79 %| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Automotive thermal system market size was valued at US$ 37.22 billion in 2021. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.79% from 2022 to 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 50.38 billion by 2031 . Smart sensors and artificial intelligence will play an important role in optimizing thermal systems.

In addition, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance efficiency and comfort by anticipating temperature needs and adjusting systems accordingly.

The efficiency and environmental impacts of traditional air conditioning systems can be improved by employing alternative cooling techniques, such as solid-state cooling technology and advanced materials for thermal management. As passenger preferences, driving styles, and environmental conditions change, dynamic systems will be more common. Climate control can be tailored using ambient temperature sensors and occupant biometrics.

Get a Sample Research PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4400

Global Automotive Thermal System Market: Growth Drivers

Thermal management systems are becoming more efficient as automakers work to reduce emissions. Several improvements have been made, including the improvement of engine cooling, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the improvement of vehicle efficiency.

As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) increases, thermal management systems have become increasingly important. EVs have to manage their heating systems, cooling systems, and thermal efficiency in order to be successful during this transition.

Consumers and regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing the importance of fuel efficiency. A good thermal system can help reduce energy consumption and achieve better mileage, such as better engine cooling. Advances in materials, sensors, and control systems drive innovations in automotive thermal systems. A new generation of intelligent thermal management solutions is being developed to reduce energy consumption and optimize performance.

A growing focus on cabin comfort has been driven by climate change. Even in extreme weather conditions, customers are demanding energy-efficient HVAC systems. Thermal management systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated as autonomous vehicles develop. Thermal and cooling innovations are continuously being developed to ensure these vehicles perform effectively and consistently.

Congestion in urban areas often results in vehicles being driven in a stop-and-go fashion. Having efficient thermal systems helps control the engine temperature in these conditions, which can prevent overheating and improve the performance of the engine.

Comfort and convenience are becoming increasingly important to consumers when purchasing a vehicle. The introduction of advanced thermal systems that can provide fast cabin heating/cooling, the ability to defog the cabin, as well as the ability to control a customized climate is becoming one of the key selling points.

Global Automotive Thermal System Market: Key Players

A greater number of manufacturers control the global automotive thermal system market, and companies see the potential to enhance growth through new product launches and new distribution channels. Mergers & acquisitions, product expansion, and acquisitions are key strategies adopted by key players.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Grayson Thermal Systems

Gentherm Inc.

Hanon Systems

Lennox International Inc.

Modine Manufacturing Company Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Valeo SA

Visteon Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report

The HVAC segment is expected to expand at 2.82% CAGR over the forecast period.

IC engine vehicles are expected to maintain their lead in the market and expand at a CAGR of more than 2.76%.

The market for automotive thermal systems is expected to dominate over the next few years in the Asia Pacific region

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to lead the automotive thermal system market.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4400

Global Automotive Thermal System Market: Regional Landscape

Automotive thermal systems are expected to be in high demand in Asia Pacific. A significant increase in the number of vehicles produced and sold in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others has contributed to this demand.

An increasing number of factors have contributed to the growth of the industry, some of which include stringent emission standards, the introduction of electric vehicles, and the need for improved thermal management systems.

Automotive thermal systems in the Asia-Pacific region were evolving to improve vehicle efficiency, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort through innovation in cooling, heating, and ventilation technologies. Thermal management solutions tailored to electric and hybrid vehicles were also in demand as vehicles moved towards alternative propulsion systems.

Global Automotive Thermal System Market: Segmentation

By Component

Compressor

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Off-road Vehicle

Agriculture Tractors & Equipment

Construction & Mining Equipment

Industrial Vehicles (Forklift, etc.)

By Propulsion Type

IC Engine Vehicles

Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

By Application

Front & Rear A/C

Engine and Transmission

Seat

Battery

Motor

Waste Heat Recovery

Power Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4400<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Automotive Alloy Wheels Market - The global market was valued at USD 20.2 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 44.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market - The industry was valued at USD 723.8 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: