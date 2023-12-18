Intake Filter Media Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Denso, Donaldson, General Motors, Hengst, MAHLE, K&N Engineering and Shelco Filters

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intake Filter Media Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intake filter media market grew from $5.62 billion in 2022 to $5.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The intake filter media market is expected to grow to $7.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.





The rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of intake filer media market going forward. Engines need cleaner air for better combustion and lower emissions. The demand for air filters with superior intake filter media is expected to increase significantly over the projection timeframe as it gives the engines cleaner air. For instance, in April 2022, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based standards group for automotive industries, the global production of automobiles increased by 1.3% from 2020 to 79.1 million units. This increase in the production of motor vehicles requires air filters for engine safety. Therefore, the rising adoption of air filters in automobiles is anticipated to fuel the growth of intake filer media market.



The intake filter media market consists of sales of paper, cotton, foam, epoxy resin, fiberglass filter, carrier media, ultra-fine polymer fibres. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the intake filter media market. Major companies operating in the intake filter market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2020, JP Air Tech, a Denmark-based air filtration, and filter media company launched the JX81-B-PTFE membrane, a new fully synthetic lightweight filter media. The JX81-B-PTFE membrane is a totally synthetic PTFE filter media with a basic weight of 80 g/m2 and in the E12 filtering efficiency class with a low initial pressure drop. It was developed to fulfil the growing need for high-efficiency lightweight synthetic filter media. It is intended for use in vacuum cleaners, HVAC, dust collecting, car cabins, and other air filtration applications. One of the main physical characteristics of this filter media is its base weight (g/m2), which is an important consideration when building the filter element to achieve optimal filtration performance in terms of specific surface area, pleat design, and overall filter area.



In September 2021, The Freudenberg Group, a Germany-based company specializing in the manufacturing of filtration technologies for automotive parts acquired Protect Plus Air Holding Inc for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps The Freudenberg Group to expand its product portfolio in filtration solutions and product reach to North America. Protect Plus Air Holding Inc., is a US-based company that provides air filters for residential buildings and the automotive industry.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the intake filter media market in 2022. The regions covered in the intake filter media market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Filter Media: Cellulose; Synthetic

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Commercial Vehicle; Construction Equipment; Marine Vessels; Other Vehicle Types

By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM); Aftermarket

By Application: Automotive; Aerospace; Marine; Other Applications

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.97 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.43 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

