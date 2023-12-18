SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 50

In week 50 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,368,286 own shares for total amount of 18,519,111 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
11.12.202311:53:002,500    14    34,000    53,095,355   
11.12.202313:48:00435,786    14    5,883,111    53,531,141   
13.12.202310:10:00230,000    13    3,082,000    53,761,141   
15.12.202314:50:00700,000    14    9,520,000    54,461,141   
  1,368,286 18,519,11154,461,141

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 53,092,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has bought in total 35,942,623 own shares, which corresponds to 18.57% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 455,333,400 or 91.07% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.81% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.