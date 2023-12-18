Liquid Biopsy Market Size to Surpass US$ 26.24 billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to clock US$ 26.24 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

In a groundbreaking development for cancer diagnostics, the Liquid Biopsy Market emerges as a transformative force, offering a non-invasive approach to detect and monitor various cancers. This press release delves into the significant impact of liquid biopsy technologies, showcasing their potential to revolutionize cancer care by providing early detection, real-time monitoring, and personalized treatment insights.

Liquid Biopsy Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 8.20 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 26.24 billion CAGR 13.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Technology, Biomarker, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

The Liquid Biopsy Market represents a paradigm shift in cancer diagnostics, offering a minimally invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. Utilizing biofluids such as blood, urine, or saliva, liquid biopsies enable the detection of genetic alterations and biomarkers associated with cancer, allowing for earlier diagnosis and dynamic monitoring of treatment response.

Key Drivers of Growth:

Early Detection and Intervention: Liquid biopsies enable the detection of cancer-related genetic mutations and biomarkers at early stages, facilitating timely intervention and personalized treatment strategies. This contributes to improved patient outcomes and survival rates. Monitoring Treatment Response: Real-time monitoring of treatment response is a key advantage of liquid biopsies. By tracking changes in genetic profiles during treatment, clinicians can make informed decisions on treatment adjustments, optimizing therapeutic efficacy. Minimally Invasive Nature: The non-invasive nature of liquid biopsies eliminates the need for traditional tissue biopsies, reducing patient discomfort and the risk of complications. This makes liquid biopsies particularly appealing for patients who may be reluctant or unable to undergo surgical procedures. Potential for Early Cancer Screening: Ongoing research aims to expand the application of liquid biopsies to population-wide cancer screening programs. The potential for early detection of cancer in asymptomatic individuals could significantly impact cancer mortality rates. Personalized Treatment Approaches: Liquid biopsies provide valuable insights into the molecular characteristics of tumors, enabling the tailoring of cancer treatments based on individual genetic profiles. This personalized approach holds promise for more effective and targeted therapies.

Diverse Applications of Liquid Biopsies:

ctDNA (Circulating Tumor DNA) Analysis:

Detection of tumor-specific DNA fragments in the bloodstream allows for the identification of genetic mutations and alterations associated with various cancers.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Enumeration: Enumeration and characterization of CTCs provide information on cancer metastasis and may guide treatment decisions based on the aggressiveness of the disease. Exosome Analysis: Examination of exosomes, extracellular vesicles released by cancer cells, offers insights into the tumor microenvironment and potential biomarkers indicative of disease status. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Profiling: Profiling of cfDNA shed by tumors provides a comprehensive view of genetic alterations, aiding in treatment selection and monitoring disease progression.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Standardization and Regulatory Approval: Standardizing liquid biopsy methodologies and obtaining regulatory approvals remain challenges. Opportunities lie in collaborative efforts to establish industry-wide standards and address regulatory considerations. Integration with Traditional Diagnostics: Integrating liquid biopsy results with traditional diagnostic methods requires careful consideration. Opportunities exist for research and development to establish complementary roles for liquid biopsies in the overall diagnostic workflow.

Global Market Landscape:

Major players in the Liquid Biopsy Market include Guardant Health, GRAIL, Illumina, and Qiagen. These companies contribute to market growth through research and development initiatives, strategic collaborations, and the commercialization of advanced liquid biopsy technologies.

Future Outlook:

As the Liquid Biopsy Market continues to evolve, future developments are anticipated in areas such as multi-omics analysis, the expansion of liquid biopsy applications to other diseases, and the integration of artificial intelligence for data interpretation. The market is poised to play a central role in shaping the future of cancer diagnostics and treatment.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Multi-Gene-Parallel Analysis Single Gene Analysis GLOBAL LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY BIOMARKER Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC’s) Circulating Tumor DNA Extracellular Vesicles Others GLOBAL LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cancerous Diseases Non-Cancerous Diseases GLOBAL LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes

Conclusion:

The Liquid Biopsy Market emerges as a game-changer in cancer care, offering a transformative approach to diagnostics and treatment. By harnessing the power of circulating biomarkers, liquid biopsies pave the way for earlier detection, personalized therapies, and a paradigm shift in how we approach and combat cancer.

