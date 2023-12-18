United States Field Crop Seeds Market Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Crop Seeds: United States Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts for 2022 and 2026 US field crop seed planted in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by crop in terms of soybean; wheat; corn; rice; cotton; and other crops such as barley, canola, flaxseed, millet, oats, peanuts, rye, sorghum, and sunflower.

To illustrate historical trends, total seeds planted and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.



Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Company Coverage: Bayer, DowDuPont and Syngenta

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Environment

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Biotechnology

Product Development

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

2. Crop Segmentation & Forecasts

Soybean

Wheat

Corn

Rice

Cotton

Other Crops

3. Industry Structure

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

4. About This Report

Scope

Sources

Industry Codes

Methodology

Resources

5. List of Tables & Figures

Key Trends in US Field Crop Seeds Demand, 2021 - 2026

US Field Crop Seeds Planted Trends, 2011 - 2021

Key Indicators for US Field Crop Seeds Planted, 2011 - 2026

US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (mil m tons)

US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (000 m tons)

US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (%)

Leading Suppliers to the US Field Crop Seeds Market by Crop

NAICS & SIC Codes Related to Field Crop Seeds

