Base Station Antenna Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Development of mmWave Base Station Antennas to Support Higher Frequencies Used in 5G Networks is Adding to the Segment's Growth

The global base station antenna market size is expected to reach USD 25.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the faster development of mobile networks, which is being driven by rising demand for high-speed data transmission and the advent of new technologies such as 5G. As mobile operators attempt to improve network coverage and capacity, there is a rising demand for efficient and dependable base station antennas that can handle higher data rates and accommodate a greater number of connected devices.







The market is witnessing a shift towards advanced antenna technologies, including massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), beamforming, and smart antennas. Massive MIMO adjusts antenna beam forms via 3D beamforming, concentrating radio power on target terminals within the target antenna coverage. This boosts spectral efficiency and sector-level throughput efficiently. Because of its high performance, massive MIMO is a key 5G technology. Massive MIMO is predicted to give network capacity 100 times more than existing LTE-A and LTE-A Pro solutions when mobile networks move to 5G.



Base station antennas are also designed to support advanced frequency bands, such as the millimeter wave (mmWave) bands used in 5G networks. These antennas enable high-speed data transmission and the exploitation of larger bandwidths available in these frequency ranges. Advanced frequency bands, including mmWave bands, offer significantly wider bandwidths than traditional frequency bands. This allows for higher data transmission rates, enabling applications that require ultra-fast data transfer, such as high-definition video streaming, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and immersive gaming experiences.



The hardware segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the advancements of sophisticated antenna designs and technologies to meet the ever-increasing needs of 5G networks which is a crucial element in driving the segment's growth.

The 5G segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The development of mmWave (millimeter-wave) base station antennas to support the higher frequencies used in 5G networks is adding to the segment's growth.

The urban segment dominated the market in 2022. There is a rising need for base station antennas in urban areas that can accommodate several wireless communication frequencies and technologies.

The mobile communication segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the ability of Base station antennas to contribute to better signal strength and quality in mobile communication.

The North America segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Network operators are investing heavily in 5G infrastructure to provide faster data speeds, lower latency, and support for emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities.

Increasing demand for the high speed internet

Growing mobile data traffic

High Cost of 5G chipsets

Emergence of private 5G networks

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global





