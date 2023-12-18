RFID Readers Global Strategic Business Report 2023 - Focus on Smart Transportation to Enhance RFID Demand

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Readers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global RFID Readers Market to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for RFID Readers estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fixed segment is estimated at 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
The RFID Readers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Growth of RFID Readers Market
- Potential of RFID in IoT Promises Future Opportunities
- Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
- Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
- Transportation & Logistics: Major Consumers of RFID Readers
- Focus on Smart Transportation to Enhance RFID Demand
- Connected Cars Emerge to Accelerate the Smart Transportation Drive
- RFID Readers Augment Vehicle Telematics
- Widening Use Case of RFID Readers in Healthcare Sector
- Growing Relevance of RFID in Hospitality Sector
- Rising Uptake in Retail Sector Augurs Well
- Food & Beverage: A Fast Growing End-Use Sector
- Increased Acceptance in Manufacturing Settings to Underpin Market Expansion
- Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Business Case for RFID Readers
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Agricultural Industry's Shift towards AgTech & Precision Agriculture Extend Opportunities
- RFID-based RTLS for Improved Livestock Tracking
- RFID Readers Gain Traction in Security & Access Control Applications
- NFC-RFID Combination Seeks Role
- Technology Advancements & Innovations
