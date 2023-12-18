RFID Readers Global Strategic Business Report 2023 - Focus on Smart Transportation to Enhance RFID Demand

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Readers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global RFID Readers Market to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for RFID Readers estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fixed segment is estimated at 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR



The RFID Readers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Growth of RFID Readers Market

Potential of RFID in IoT Promises Future Opportunities

Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Transportation & Logistics: Major Consumers of RFID Readers

Focus on Smart Transportation to Enhance RFID Demand

Connected Cars Emerge to Accelerate the Smart Transportation Drive

RFID Readers Augment Vehicle Telematics

Widening Use Case of RFID Readers in Healthcare Sector

Growing Relevance of RFID in Hospitality Sector

Rising Uptake in Retail Sector Augurs Well

Food & Beverage: A Fast Growing End-Use Sector

Increased Acceptance in Manufacturing Settings to Underpin Market Expansion

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Business Case for RFID Readers

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Agricultural Industry's Shift towards AgTech & Precision Agriculture Extend Opportunities

RFID-based RTLS for Improved Livestock Tracking

RFID Readers Gain Traction in Security & Access Control Applications

NFC-RFID Combination Seeks Role

Technology Advancements & Innovations

Select Companies Profiled in the Report

Denso Corporation

Datalogic SpA

Alien Technology

Denso Wave, Inc.

CAEN RFID Srl

GAO RFID, Inc.

Extronics Ltd.

Bluebird Inc.

DAILY RFID CO.,LIMITED

ELA Innovation

1st Choice Security Solutions, Inc.

AsReader, Inc.

Competition Electronic (Zhuhai) Company Limited

Element ID, Inc.

Bright Life

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 421 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial and Commercial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into RFID Technology Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Key End-Use Sectors

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID): A Prelude

An Introduction to Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Readers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook for RFID Readers

Analysis by Type: Handheld Readers Segment Leads the Market

World RFID Readers Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Handheld, and Fixed

Transportation & Logistics End-Use Industry to Spearhead Market Growth

World RFID Readers Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Hospitality, Government, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: Developed Regions Lead RFID Readers Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

World RFID Readers Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global RFID Readers Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, USA, Africa, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

RFID Readers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr5ojb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment