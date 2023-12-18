Global Medical Photo Printer Market Trends Report (Historical Data to 2020, Forecast to 2030): Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Photo Printer Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedCore - Includes: Medical-Grade Printers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the global medical photo printer market was valued at $17.8 million. Forecasts indicate a modest increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.9%, projecting the market to reach $18.9 million.

The market for medical-grade photo printers is projected to see a lack of significant growth in the upcoming forecast period. This is attributed to the enhanced versatility of contemporary digital image capture tools, which now offer simplified processes for capturing and printing images promptly or for later use. The introduction of applications on tablet PCs, enabling physicians to conveniently view images, presents a competitive challenge for the medical printer market. Nonetheless, despite these advancements, it is expected that several improvements are required before medical printers become obsolete.



This extensive medical market research involved the analysis of several medical photo printer companies across 7 continents. Utilizing a comprehensive methodology, it examines market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and formulated precise forecasts.



In 2023, Sony emerged as the frontrunner in the medical photo printer market, distinguished for their high-quality products and a diverse portfolio designed to meet a range of customer needs. Sony's dominance in the medical-grade printer market is exemplified by the UPDR80 MD printer, widely acknowledged in hospitals as a leading choice for operating room printing.

Mitsubishi secured the second position among competitors in the medical photo printer market, providing versatile printers suitable for various medical applications such as ultrasound, endoscopy, fluoroscopy, and nuclear medicine. Their product lines, PT (black and white printers) and CPT (color printers), address different requirements, with the option to include video recording devices.

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

