GenNext South Africa Teens (14-18 years) Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Online Habits, Smartphone Ownership & Usage, Finance & Retail Habits

The GenNext report for Teens aged 14-18 offers a comprehensive examination of the factors influencing the behavior of 2033 young individuals, along with strategies for brands to better connect with and understand this specific youth segment. Their research, utilizing a two-survey and three-phased approach, engaged more than 15,000 young South Africans in 8 out of the 9 provinces.
The Brand Preference survey and Youth Behavior survey were administered in schools for Teens to participate in.
In 2023, the Sunday Times GenNext movement presents insights into youth brand preferences and behaviors for the 19th consecutive year. Given the widespread interest from numerous organizations in engaging with young South Africans, the report has been expanded to include potential implications for private, public, and non-profit entities, offering a detailed perspective on both national and provincial contexts.
Furthermore, the report incorporates a trend analysis that illustrates the evolution of youth behavior over the past three years, spanning from 2021 to 2023.
Company Coverage: Microsoft, News24, Takealot Online, Youtube
Key Topics Covered:
Teens' Outlook
Teens' Reality
- Digital Connectivity
- Financial Wellness
- Rights (Equality)
- Infrastructure & Environment
- Political System
- Legal System
Teens' Fulfilment
Teens' Reality
- Belonging
- Self-Esteem
- Physiological
- Self-Actualisation
- Safety & Security
Teens' Lifestyle & Leisure
- Self-Expression
- Spare-Time Activities
- Lifestyle Activities
- Sports & Exercise
Teens' Online Habits
Teens' Online Duration & Activities
- Devices Used to access the Internet
- Online Duration
Teens' Smartphone Ownership & Usage
- Cellphone Ownership
- Social Networks Participation
- Entertainment on Cellphones
- Learning Platforms
- Playing Games
Teens' Finance & Retail Habits
Teens' Interaction with Money
- Average Spending Money
- Sources of Spending Money
- Handling Money
- Experience with Banks
- Interaction with Banking Facilities
Teens' Retail Habits
- Retail Influence
- Shopping for Personal Items
- Shopping for Educational Items
- Shopping for Games
- Fast Food & Beverages Consumption
How can Brands appeal to Teens
